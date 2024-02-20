Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

The performances are free with park admission

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 4:13 pm

click to enlarge Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup
Photo via Goo Goo Dolls/Facebook
SeaWorld Orlando announced Tuesday new additions to its Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup including new and returning performers.

The updated lineup includes returning groups Hanson and Goo Goo Dolls. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Righteous Brothers, Boyce Avenue and Natalie Grant also made the updated lineup.

The festival’s live concerts will take place at Bayside Stadium every Saturday and Sunday, from February through April. Even more performers are to be announced soon and will take the stage throughout April and May. The performances are free with park admission.

The theme park’s original lineup announcement included Ludacris, Kool and the Gang and more, with new additions promised to be announced. This year's concert series will offer something for everyone, with a mix of rock, soul, country, Latin, pop, hip-hop and R&B artists.
Related
Ludacris, Kool and The Gang and more headline SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

Ludacris, Kool and The Gang and more headline SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival: The festival kicks off Feb. 2


The Righteous Brothers, Goo Goo Dolls, Corey Kent and Boyce Avenue will perform during the park's St. Patrick’s Day celebration from March 7 to 10 and March 14 to 17. This event will feature Irish entertainment and cuisine with stilt walkers, signature shamrock cocktails and more.

NEW: Feb. 24
Hanson

Feb. 25
Newsboys

March 2
Gloria Gaynor

March 3
Night Ranger

NEW: March 9
The Righteous Brothers

NEW: March 10
The Goo Goo Dolls

March 16
Corey Kent

NEW: March 17
Boyce Avenue

March 24
Warrant

NEW: March 30
Natalie Grant

NEW: March 31
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

April 6
Grupo Niche

April 13
Hoobastank

April 28
Ludacris

