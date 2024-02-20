Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

The updated lineup includes returning groups Hanson and Goo Goo Dolls. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Righteous Brothers, Boyce Avenue and Natalie Grant also made the updated lineup.
The festival’s live concerts will take place at Bayside Stadium every Saturday and Sunday, from February through April. Even more performers are to be announced soon and will take the stage throughout April and May. The performances are free with park admission.
The theme park’s original lineup announcement included Ludacris, Kool and the Gang and more, with new additions promised to be announced. This year's concert series will offer something for everyone, with a mix of rock, soul, country, Latin, pop, hip-hop and R&B artists.
The Righteous Brothers, Goo Goo Dolls, Corey Kent and Boyce Avenue will perform during the park's St. Patrick’s Day celebration from March 7 to 10 and March 14 to 17. This event will feature Irish entertainment and cuisine with stilt walkers, signature shamrock cocktails and more.
NEW: Feb. 24
Hanson
Feb. 25
Newsboys
March 2
Gloria Gaynor
March 3
Night Ranger
NEW: March 9
The Righteous Brothers
NEW: March 10
The Goo Goo Dolls
March 16
Corey Kent
NEW: March 17
Boyce Avenue
March 24
Warrant
NEW: March 30
Natalie Grant
NEW: March 31
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
April 6
Grupo Niche
April 13
Hoobastank
April 28
Ludacris
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed