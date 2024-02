Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

click to enlarge Photo via Goo Goo Dolls/Facebook

SeaWorld Orlando announced Tuesday new additions to its Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup including new and returning performers.The updated lineup includes returning groups Hanson and Goo Goo Dolls. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Righteous Brothers, Boyce Avenue and Natalie Grant also made the updated lineup.The festival’s live concerts will take place at Bayside Stadium every Saturday and Sunday, from February through April. Even more performers are to be announced soon and will take the stage throughout April and May. The performances are free with park admission.The theme park’s original lineup announcement included Ludacris, Kool and the Gang and more, with new additions promised to be announced. This year's concert series will offer something for everyone, with a mix of rock, soul, country, Latin, pop, hip-hop and R&B artists.The Righteous Brothers, Goo Goo Dolls, Corey Kent and Boyce Avenue will perform during the park's St. Patrick’s Day celebration from March 7 to 10 and March 14 to 17. This event will feature Irish entertainment and cuisine with stilt walkers, signature shamrock cocktails and more.HansonNewsboysGloria GaynorNight RangerThe Righteous BrothersThe Goo Goo DollsCorey KentBoyce AvenueWarrantNatalie GrantBig Bad Voodoo DaddyGrupo NicheHoobastankLudacris