Ludacris, Kool and The Gang and more headline SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Orlando has revealed the concert lineup and menus for the 2024 Seven Seas Food Festival, kicking off Feb. 2.The Seven Seas Food Festival runs every Thursday to Sunday through May 19 at the theme park.Saturday and Sunday nights during the festival, guests can enjoy a free concert at Bayside Stadium, included with park admission. The lineup spans a wave of different genres and artists, including Ludacris, Kool & The Gang, Gloria Gaynor, Josh Turner, Warrant, Grupo Niche, Gente de Zona, Night Ranger, Hoobastank, Newsboys and Corey Kent. More performers are to be announced, according to SeaWorld.Kool & The GangJosh TurnerGente De ZonaNewsboysGloria GaynorNight RangerCorey KentWarrantGrupo NicheHoobastankLudacrisAttendees have the option to purchase reserved seating for the concerts on SeaWorld Orlando’s website, seaworld.com The festival will have four new food markets: a Vegetarian Market, an Indian Market, a French Market and the Half Pipe Pavilion (which will serve specialty cocktails). Overall, the festival will feature more than 200 food and drink items.