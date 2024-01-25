Ludacris, Kool and The Gang and more headline SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs every Thursday to Sunday through May 19 at the theme park.
Saturday and Sunday nights during the festival, guests can enjoy a free concert at Bayside Stadium, included with park admission. The lineup spans a wave of different genres and artists, including Ludacris, Kool & The Gang, Gloria Gaynor, Josh Turner, Warrant, Grupo Niche, Gente de Zona, Night Ranger, Hoobastank, Newsboys and Corey Kent. More performers are to be announced, according to SeaWorld.
Feb. 3
Kool & The Gang
Feb. 4
Josh Turner
Feb. 17
Gente De Zona
Feb. 25
Newsboys
March 2
Gloria Gaynor
March 3
Night Ranger
March 16
Corey Kent
March 24
Warrant
April 6
Grupo Niche
April 13
Hoobastank
April 28
Ludacris
Attendees have the option to purchase reserved seating for the concerts on SeaWorld Orlando’s website, seaworld.com.
The festival will have four new food markets: a Vegetarian Market, an Indian Market, a French Market and the Half Pipe Pavilion (which will serve specialty cocktails). Overall, the festival will feature more than 200 food and drink items.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed