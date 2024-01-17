Hard-rock supergroup Mr. Big brings farewell tour to Orlando this weekend

Is this 'The Big Finish' for these shredders?

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 2:39 pm

click to enlarge Mr. Big brings 'The Big Finish' to Orlando - Photo by Stephen van Baalen
Photo by Stephen van Baalen
Mr. Big brings 'The Big Finish' to Orlando
Mr. Big is ready “To Be With You,” Orlando.

The Los Angeles-based supergroup took the music world by storm in the late 1980s, hitting the charts hard with earworm melodies and catchy choruses welded to shredding chops that set the tone in hard rock for a few glorious, pre-grunge years.

With a breakup in 2002 and reunion in 2009, Mr. Big has been through some pretty, well, big changes. Now current band members Eric Martin, Billy Sheehan, Paul Gilbert and Nick D’Virgilio are taking “The Big Finish Tour” down to Florida, after kicking off the global tour in Japan last summer.

Although “The Big Finish” is purported to be the band’s farewell to live performance, we have a feeling that Mr. Big will be “Alive and Kickin’” for a while … there are rumors of a new album in the works, after all.
Mr. Big

Mr. Big

Sat., Jan. 20, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

$34-$111
The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

The Plaza Live

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2024 Orlando Weekly
