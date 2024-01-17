Hard-rock supergroup Mr. Big brings farewell tour to Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Stephen van Baalen Mr. Big brings 'The Big Finish' to Orlando

Location Details The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District 407-228-1220 58 events 201 articles

Mr. Big is ready “To Be With You,” Orlando.The Los Angeles-based supergroup took the music world by storm in the late 1980s, hitting the charts hard with earworm melodies and catchy choruses welded to shredding chops that set the tone in hard rock for a few glorious, pre-grunge years.With a breakup in 2002 and reunion in 2009, Mr. Big has been through some pretty, well, big changes. Now current band members Eric Martin, Billy Sheehan, Paul Gilbert and Nick D’Virgilio are taking “The Big Finish Tour” down to Florida, after kicking off the global tour in Japan last summer.Although “The Big Finish” is purported to be the band’s farewell to live performance, we have a feeling that Mr. Big will be “Alive and Kickin’” for a while … there are rumors of a new album in the works, after all.