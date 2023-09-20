Get to know new label Raised Eden when artists Tow, Faae and Dean Batten play Stardust

Photo courtesy Raised Eden/Facebook Dean Bratten plays Stardust as part of a Raised Eden showcase

Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-623-3393 8 events 62 articles

More than just another native lineup, this is a label showcase for Raised Eden Records. Started just this year, the new Orlando indie upstart has already built up a small stable of young area talent and is carving a niche for itself as a boutique label that spotlights singer-songwriters.This bill features the gossamer indie folk of Tow, the troubadour heart of Dean Batten and the atmospheric introspection of Faae, the duo of label bosses Vanessa Poulson and Jordan Morales.