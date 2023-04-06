Valhalla Bakery and Dharma Southern Chick'n leave Market on South for the Cheney Collective

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS:
- If you've noticed that things don't seem quite the same at Market on South, that's because they're not. Dharma Southern Kitchen (formerly Dixie Dharma) up and left the building, leaving Valhalla Bakery as the only vendor inside the plant-based market. But by the end of the month, Valhalla Bakery will be gone too. All's not lost, however — Valhalla Bakery will become part of the Cheney Collective at 5565 Old Cheney Highway, formerly known as Fort Pitt. Moon River Boutique and Dharma Southern Chick'n, the reincarnation of Dharma Southern Kitchen, will reportedly also be a part of the collective. No word on what will happen with the Market on South building.
- Chuan Fu, an upscale, sister restaurant to Chuan Lu Garden, will open in the old Orlando Meats space in the Ravaudage complex in Winter Park this July. Chuan Fu will exclusively serve Sichuan fare, including some dishes that "have not been seen in town.
- Nami, the newest concept from Tavistock Restaurant Collection, will offer "modern interpretations of traditional Japanese cuisine" inside the Lake Nona Wave Hotel this summer. The restaurant will feature a 10-seat omakase counter as well as an "energetic" cocktail bar and dining room. According to a press release, Nami will "highlight the collective talent from some of the top chefs in the country and beyond to offer a distinctive food and beverage experience." No word on who those top chefs are exactly.
- Bar Italia, the Ohio-based chain dishing a proper fix of wood-fired pizzas and fresh-made pastas, has opened in the old Brio Italian Grille space in Winter Park Village.
- Big Chicken, Shaquille O'Neal's fried chicken chain, will open an outpost later this year at 250 E. Michigan St. in the former Boston Market space in SoDo.
- Beth's Burger Bar will open a location at 15502 Stoneybrook West Parkway in Winter Garden. Nearby, Cilantro Indian Cuisine has opened at 360 W. Plant St. across from the Plant Street Market
- If you're cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, you'll want to check out all-you-can-eat cereal bar MILK: The House of Cereal at Dezerland Action Park (5250 International Drive). For just $5, you can choose from more than 100 cereals, including some that are no longer available in stores. I wonder if they serve Booty Pops.
NEWS+EVENTS:
- Luke's Kitchen in Maitland is overhauling its patio area and converting it into a modern outdoor lounge complete with wood-fired oven, new menu items and a "unique outdoor lounge experience"
- Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria will transform into Pom Pom's Big Cold Noodle Bar 7-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. A menu of, duh, cold noodles ranging from Bangkok rice noodle with tofu and mushroom to oxtail udon noodles will be served. Pom Pom's sandwiches will be served seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Orlando Burger Week is in full flip with more than 40 restaurants offering up $10 burgers. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for more
- Congrats go out to Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi for becoming a James Beard Award finalist, the first Orlando chef to do so. We'll find out if he wins the award for Best Chef: South June 5.