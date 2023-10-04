Top picks for 2023 Halloween attractions in Central Florida

Florida may not have crisp fall mornings, changing leaves or apple picking, but it does have the best Halloween attractions in the country. We're definitely not biased or anything.

As the theme park capital of the world, there are, of course, both scary and not-so-scary events at all the major parks in Central Florida. But there are also a number of haunted trails and drive-throughs, immersive creepy carnivals, and Florida wildlife-filled attractions. In fact, there's a little Halloween something for everyone, so here are our top picks for tricks and treats in Orlando and beyond.

Theme park haunts

Universal Orlando arguably has the biggest Halloween event in the state — Halloween Horror Nights.

The seriously scary after-hours event features 10 haunted houses, half a dozen scare zones and live entertainment themed after blockbuster IP and original spooky stories.

The most popular houses at this year's event include The Last of Us, inspired by the legendary Playstation game, and Stranger Things 4. There's also an Exorcist: Believer house, which is a stomach-churning walk-through of the upcoming film's trailer.

Beyond the scares, there are plenty of inspired dishes plus some liquid courage for the night — from cordyceps corndogs and Surfer Boy Pizza to FEDRA ravioli rations and the monstrosity that is Dr. Oddfellow's "carn-evil" dog.

And while you're jammin' in the Vamp 69 scare zone or waiting in line for twisted taters, be on the lookout for HHN fans trading spooky friendship bracelets. Halloween Horror Nights 32 runs select nights through Nov. 4.

Down the road at SeaWorld Orlando, the park brought back a siren-themed Howl-O-Scream. There are five haunted houses, plus plenty of scare zones and roaming scare actors, two live shows, and several themed bars. One of the coolest things about SeaWorld's Halloween event is that many of its attractions are themed after sea creatures and sections of the aquatic theme park. There are creepy sirens and pirates, a Carn-Evil Pier, a haunted tavern and attractions inspired by the horrors of the icy Arctic. Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando runs select nights through Oct. 31.

click to enlarge photo courtesy Legoland Meanwhile at Legoland, it's Brick-or-Treat time.

Family-friendly fare

While Disney World isn't known for being scary, its Halloween events are still just as popular. Magic Kingdom has been hosting Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party since early August. The separate ticket event is an explosion of Disney-fied Halloween with costumed characters, trick-or-treating around the park, themed snacks and drinks, live entertainment and a grand-finale fireworks show.

One of the most popular parts of the event is the Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, whose stars include Haunted Mansion happy haunts and the Headless Horseman. This event is also the only one where guests can meet Jack and Sally Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas. The party runs select nights through Nov. 1.

During the day, Magic Kingdom is covered in fall decor and its famous Mickey pumpkins. Seasonal food and drinks and merchandise are available in all of the parks as well as Disney Springs, which is equally as decorated for the holiday.

Over in Winter Haven, Legoland Florida celebrates its popular Brick or Treat through Oct. 29, and it's included with park admission. The family-friendly event includes trick-or-treating around the park, a new fireworks show, Halloween Lego characters, and specialty fall food and drink offerings. The park's new Monster Party menu includes apple fries with pumpkin spice soft-serve, Churros de los Muertos, seasonal beer and cider and more. As for attractions, there's the V.I.M. (Very Important Monster) Dance Party with Lord Vampyre, a new Lego Plant Monster and the Jammin' Jacks singing jack-o'-lantern trio. The Dragon Party Coaster also gets a Halloween makeover with monster mash music for rides in the dark.

A fun event for the littlest Halloween fans is at Gaylord Palms Resort. Its Goblins & Giggles festivities run through Oct. 29. The weekend event has live entertainment and activities available even for those who aren't resort guests, including "The Phantom of the Atrium" musical light show at 9 p.m. nightly. Saturdays feature trick-or-treating in the atrium (hotel guests only), movie screenings with Spookley the Square Pumpkin and animal encounters with some of Florida's creepiest critters. There's also the Jack-O'-Lantern Walk with Florida-inspired carved pumpkins, which is free for all.

Check out all the other Halloween activities and fall vacation packages at GaylordPalms.com.

For an authentic Florida Halloween experience, head over to Gatorland for the park's Gators, Ghosts and Goblins. For its fifth year, the event features a new Swamp Ghost's Monster Museum exhibit, family-friendly haunt zones like The Creepy Creature Carnival and the Old West-themed Frightful Frontier. Then there's the Cryptid Express, which takes you on a mission to find the Florida skunk ape and mythological creatures like Moth Man and the chupacabra. There are also interactive Halloween characters, animal encounters, a costume contest for kids, candy giveaways, games and vendors. Gators, Ghosts and Goblins is included with park admission and runs Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.

Don't forget to say hi to Gatorland's newest alligator resident, Jawlene, who was found with the upper half of her jaw missing and taken in for rehabilitation by this park's wildlife experts.

Haunted houses, trails and drive-throughs

If you're looking for a truly unique and immersive scare, Scream-A-Geddon has been dubbed the scariest in the state. The event in rural Dade City features six haunted attractions, a Monster Midway and Bonzo the Clown's beer garden.

What sets Scream-A-Geddon apart from other haunted house hubs is its interactivity. Attractions like Breach and Ravenhill Asylum include a chance to opt in and "truly interact with the creatures within." You must be at least 18 to be "marked," which means the scare actors can grab you, hold you back, send you into hidden cells, separate you from your group or force you to remain inside the haunted house. So, if that's your thing, Scream-A-Geddon is open nightly through Nov. 4.

In Altamonte Springs, A Petrified Forest is back with Storytime Slayhouse, a mix of the ghastly and the giggly. There are three creepy-crawly trails to explore, and varying levels of scare. The hard-core might opt for “Total Eclipse Nights” (Oct. 18 and Oct. 25), when the lights are turned off and it’s just “you and your glow stick, and our monsters trying to take it from you! Please note this event is not for the faint of heart.” A waiver is required, because “the monsters WILL touch you!” For those of weaker constitutions, there are scare-free daylight backstage tours available, dubbed “Daytime, Not Slaytime.” (All this and laser tag too!) A Petrified Forest runs select nights through Oct. 28.

Over in Plant City, Sir Henry's Haunted Trail celebrates 10 years of spooky holiday attractions this year. There are themed horror trails, escape room experiences, laser tag and a new haunted hayride. There's also a pack of roaming scare actors, axe-throwing, and food and drink vendors.

The three haunted trails this year include the werewolf-filled Moonlight Massacre, Sir Henry's Tales of the Dead and Wicked Waters. To get the full experience and brush up on the original lore, check out the book series of Sir Henry's Haunted Tales and Sir Henry Loves Revenge. Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is open Fridays and weekends through Nov. 4.

In Tavares (northwest of Orlando in Lake County), Far Reach Ranch turns into the Fear Reach Scream Park on Fridays and Saturdays plus Halloween night (a not-very-festive Tuesday this year). The haunted ranch features three attractions — Blood Line Barn, Grimoire Manor and Chainsaw Chase — plus a full bar, a live Halloween band, carnival games, and food and drinks. Get more information and tickets and watch an excellent homemade teaser video for the attraction at FearReachScreamPark.com.