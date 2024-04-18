BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Meet professional wrestlers past and present at this weekend's Glory Days Grapplecon

Stan Hansen, Matt Riddle, Abdullah the Butcher, D-Von Dudley and so many more

By on Thu, Apr 18, 2024 at 12:04 am

click to enlarge Glory Days Grapplecon brings wrestlers across eras to Orlando this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Glory Days Grapplecon brings wrestlers across eras to Orlando this weekend
If you’re still riding high on Wrestlemania fumes, try hearkening back to the golden age of pro-wrestling at this weekend’s Glory Days Grapplecon.

Put on by the same students of the game who organized the Championship Wrestling From Florida fanfests, Glory Days is a level-up: more special programming, bigger venue, more and bigger-name guests.

The main attraction is an afternoon of signings and meet-and-greets featuring a bunch of certified wrestling legends including Stan “The Lariat” Hansen (a coup, frankly), One Man Gang, Missy Hyatt, Bobby Fulton, Matt Riddle, D-von Dudley, Florida punk wrestler Mad Maxine, Tommy Fulton, Ivelisse, Abdullah the Butcher, Jack Victory, Ron Simmons and many more.

The slate of events includes a pre-show wrestling "Lessons With the Lariat" event on Friday that features a Q&A with Hansen — and given all his years brawling around the world, he likely has infinite stories to tell — as well as an after-hours tell-all with Victory. A great outing for both old and young fans of pro wrestling.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, Rosen Centre.
Matthew Moyer

April 17, 2024

