Goblins & Giggles Halloween event returns to Gaylord Palms Resort

Beginning Sept. 9 and running through Oct. 29, Gaylord Palms Resort brings back its annual Goblins & Giggles event with eight weekends of not-so-scary fun.
The festivities include live entertainment and dance parties with Morgana the Witch, Vlad the Vampire and Grimm the Good-Hearted Goblin. These Saturday-night parties include a costume contest for the guests.
The hotel’s Adventures Kids’ Clubhouse hosts Halloween arts and crafts, and the 4.5-acre garden atrium is the site of a pumpkin scavenger hunt. Then there’s the Pirate’s Treasure Escape Room, where guests are invited to search for Captain Horswaggle’s hidden treasure.
There is trick-or-treating, of course, also in the atrium every Saturday of the event. That’s for overnight hotel guests only, but the Jack-O’-Lantern Walk of Florida-inspired carved pumpkins is free.
Gaylord’s Spookley the Square Pumpkin is the star of the "dive-in" movie screening in Cypress Springs Water Park. Spookley will also meet and greet guests for photo ops every Saturday during Goblins & Giggles.
As for animal encounters, Adventure Kid Sophie, Seth the Sea Turtle and Ava the Alligator will help showcase some of the state’s creepiest critters. There are also chances to learn more about snakes, alligators and other creatures important to Florida’s fall ecosystem during Spooky Animal Encounters on Saturday evenings.
Finally, there’s "The Phantom of the Atrium" musical light show every night at 9 p.m.
Most Goblins & Giggles Weekends event are available to purchase a la carte for both hotel guests and not. And some events, like trick-or-treating, are for overnight guests only.
Gaylord Palms Resort also offers “Fall Into Family Fun” hotel packages that include resort credits, rooms with premium views of the atrium garden and tickets to Goblins & Giggles Weekends events.
And don’t forget, after fall festivities comes ICE at Gaylord Palms with the return of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
