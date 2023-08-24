Goblins & Giggles Halloween event returns to Gaylord Palms Resort

The not-so-spooky festivities include dance parties, animal encounters, crafts and plenty of treats

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 3:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Goblins & Giggles Halloween event returns to Gaylord Palms Resort
Photo courtesy Gaylord Palms Resort
Beyond the theme parks, there are plenty of other places to have a family-friendly Halloween in Central Florida.

Beginning Sept. 9 and running through Oct. 29, Gaylord Palms Resort brings back its annual Goblins & Giggles event with eight weekends of not-so-scary fun.

The festivities include live entertainment and dance parties with Morgana the Witch, Vlad the Vampire and Grimm the Good-Hearted Goblin. These Saturday-night parties include a costume contest for the guests.

The hotel’s Adventures Kids’ Clubhouse hosts Halloween arts and crafts, and the 4.5-acre garden atrium is the site of a pumpkin scavenger hunt. Then there’s the Pirate’s Treasure Escape Room, where guests are invited to search for Captain Horswaggle’s hidden treasure.
Related
Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall: The haunted event returns for the fifth year in a row


There is trick-or-treating, of course, also in the atrium every Saturday of the event. That’s for overnight hotel guests only, but the Jack-O’-Lantern Walk of Florida-inspired carved pumpkins is free.

Gaylord’s Spookley the Square Pumpkin is the star of the "dive-in" movie screening in Cypress Springs Water Park. Spookley will also meet and greet guests for photo ops every Saturday during Goblins & Giggles.

As for animal encounters, Adventure Kid Sophie, Seth the Sea Turtle and Ava the Alligator will help showcase some of the state’s creepiest critters. There are also chances to learn more about snakes, alligators and other creatures important to Florida’s fall ecosystem during Spooky Animal Encounters on Saturday evenings.

Finally, there’s "The Phantom of the Atrium" musical light show every night at 9 p.m.

Most Goblins & Giggles Weekends event are available to purchase a la carte for both hotel guests and not. And some events, like trick-or-treating, are for overnight guests only.

Gaylord Palms Resort also offers “Fall Into Family Fun” hotel packages that include resort credits, rooms with premium views of the atrium garden and tickets to Goblins & Giggles Weekends events.

And don’t forget, after fall festivities comes ICE at Gaylord Palms with the return of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Related
SeaWorld announces new haunted houses, scare zones for Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld announces new haunted houses, scare zones for Howl-O-Scream: Halloween screams are fast approaching


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

By Matthew Moyer

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

SNL's Colin Jost brings his 'Punchable Face' to Orlando this weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Colin Jost comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

RuPaul's Drag Race queen hosts LGBTQ+ trivia night to benefit Orlando’s Zebra Youth

By Chloe Greenberg

RuPaul's Drag Race queen hosts LGBTQ+ trivia night to benefit Orlando’s Zebra Youth

Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

By Chloe Greenberg

Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

Also in Arts + Culture

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

By Matthew Moyer

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

Free Will Astrology: Life will be spectacularly ‘not bad’ for Virgos in the coming weeks

By Rob Brezsny

Virgo author Christopher Isherwood (above left, with W.H. Auden, right) said, "Life is not so bad if you have plenty of luck, a good physique and not too much imagination."

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us