Orlando Ballet announces lineup for upcoming performance season, including 'The Nutcracker,' 'Peter Pan' and more

Gisele, Clara, Juliet and Martha Graham would also like a word

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 12:15 pm

Orlando Ballet spills the beans on their 2024-2025 season
Courtesy photo
Orlando Ballet spills the beans on their 2024-2025 season
Orlando Ballet announced the lineup for their 2024/2025 season Wednesday, and it's chock full of crowd-pleasers.

The season, running from Oct. 17 through May 4, 2025,  kicks off this autumn with Romeo & Juliet, from there segueing into holiday tradition The Nutcracker and then Peter Pan in early 2025.

Here's the full rundown:
Romeo & Juliet: Oct, 17-20
The Nutcracker: Dec. 6-22
Peter Pan: Feb. 20-23, 2025
Balanchine, Graham, Pires: (as in George, Martha and Alysa) March 27-30, 2025
Giselle: May 1-4, 2025

The Ballet's behind-the-curtain series, Uncorked,  happens three times in the midst of this season: Sept. 26, Nov. 7 and Jan. 23, 2025.

Single tickets for these productions go on sale Tuesday, May 28, through Orlando Ballet.

Additionally, Casanova, the final act of the 2023-2024 season, runs May 16-19 at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center. It's an 18+ production. (Spicy!)
Event Details
"Casanova"

"Casanova"

Thu., May 16, 7:30 p.m., Fri., May 17, 7:30 p.m., Sat., May 18, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., May 19, 2 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$29-$160

$29-$160

Matthew Moyer

April 24, 2024

