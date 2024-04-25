Orlando Ballet announces lineup for upcoming performance season, including 'The Nutcracker,' 'Peter Pan' and more

The season, running from Oct. 17 through May 4, 2025, kicks off this autumn with Romeo & Juliet, from there segueing into holiday tradition The Nutcracker and then Peter Pan in early 2025.
Here's the full rundown:
Romeo & Juliet: Oct, 17-20
The Nutcracker: Dec. 6-22
Peter Pan: Feb. 20-23, 2025
Balanchine, Graham, Pires: (as in George, Martha and Alysa) March 27-30, 2025
Giselle: May 1-4, 2025
The Ballet's behind-the-curtain series, Uncorked, happens three times in the midst of this season: Sept. 26, Nov. 7 and Jan. 23, 2025.
Single tickets for these productions go on sale Tuesday, May 28, through Orlando Ballet.
Additionally, Casanova, the final act of the 2023-2024 season, runs May 16-19 at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center. It's an 18+ production. (Spicy!)
Event Details
