Legoland Florida’s Brick or Treat includes new Monster Party menu and character experiences

Do-Not Wake the Dead Doughnut : Bavarian creme doughnut with green glaze, cookie crumbs, green and bone sprinkles, a gummy worm and a chocolate tombstone.

: Bavarian creme doughnut with green glaze, cookie crumbs, green and bone sprinkles, a gummy worm and a chocolate tombstone. Squad Ghouls Shake : Mint chocolate milkshake with a purple chocolate rim, whipped cream and sprinkles.



Happy Harvest Apple Fries : The park’s iconic apple fries served a la mode with pumpkin spice soft serve, caramel sauce and whipped cream.

: The park’s iconic apple fries served a la mode with pumpkin spice soft serve, caramel sauce and whipped cream. Witch’s Brew Soft Serve : Lime soft serve topped with bats, spiders and gummy worm sprinkles.

: Lime soft serve topped with bats, spiders and gummy worm sprinkles. Pumpkin Patch Pretzel : Soft pretzel dusted in pumpkin spice sugar and served with pumpkin cheesecake dipping sauce.

: Soft pretzel dusted in pumpkin spice sugar and served with pumpkin cheesecake dipping sauce. Frankie-Furter : All-beef hot dog in a pretzel bun and topped with sauerkraut and spicy mustard.

: All-beef hot dog in a pretzel bun and topped with sauerkraut and spicy mustard. Seasonal hard cider and pumpkin ale : Available at select locations across Legoland Florida.

: Available at select locations across Legoland Florida. Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich : Fried chicken breast topped with hot honey barbecue sauce and pimiento cheese spread with a potato bun.

: Fried chicken breast topped with hot honey barbecue sauce and pimiento cheese spread with a potato bun. Churro de Los Muertos : Cinnamon-sugar churros and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich rolled in Halloween sprinkles.

: Cinnamon-sugar churros and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich rolled in Halloween sprinkles. Monster Potion and Worm Juice: Find the adult cocktail and kid-friendly beverage at Legoland Florida hotels.



When Legoland Florida’s popularevent returns, there will be a new Monster Party menu of sweet and savory treats — plus at least one adult beverage.This year’s Halloween festivities at the family-friendly theme park in Winter Haven runs select Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 16 through Oct. 29. All of the activities and shows — besides food and drink purchases — are included with park admission.Beyond the all-new fireworks show, character meet and greets, costumed trick-or-treating and live entertainment, this year’s Monster Party theming features a lengthy menu of new and returning favorite foods and a new interactive character experience.The limited time treats include:New this year in the Mad Scientist Laboratory is an interactive character meet and greet with Lego Wolf Guy and Lego Square Foot. Plus, guests can pick up a special candy surprise afterward.Also at Brick or Treat is theshow, the V.I.M Dance Party hosted by Lord Vampyre, theshow and performances by the Jammin’ Jacks jack-o'-lantern trio.Then the Dragon Party Coaster becomes the Disco Party Coaster with a groovy and spooky soundtrack.Legoland Florida currently has a two-day, two-park ticket deal for $99, which includes visits to the theme park and the water park on select dates through Oct. 31.The resort also has Brick or Treat hotel and park packages, as well as multi-park tickets and annual passes.Visit Legoland.com/Florida for more details on tickets and Brick or Treat festivities.