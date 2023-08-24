Legoland Florida’s Brick or Treat includes new Monster Party menu and character experiences

This year’s Halloween festivities at the family-friendly theme park in Winter Haven runs select Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 16 through Oct. 29. All of the activities and shows — besides food and drink purchases — are included with park admission.
Beyond the all-new fireworks show, character meet and greets, costumed trick-or-treating and live entertainment, this year’s Monster Party theming features a lengthy menu of new and returning favorite foods and a new interactive character experience.
The limited time treats include:
- Do-Not Wake the Dead Doughnut: Bavarian creme doughnut with green glaze, cookie crumbs, green and bone sprinkles, a gummy worm and a chocolate tombstone.
- Squad Ghouls Shake: Mint chocolate milkshake with a purple chocolate rim, whipped cream and sprinkles.
- Happy Harvest Apple Fries: The park’s iconic apple fries served a la mode with pumpkin spice soft serve, caramel sauce and whipped cream.
- Witch’s Brew Soft Serve: Lime soft serve topped with bats, spiders and gummy worm sprinkles.
- Pumpkin Patch Pretzel: Soft pretzel dusted in pumpkin spice sugar and served with pumpkin cheesecake dipping sauce.
- Frankie-Furter: All-beef hot dog in a pretzel bun and topped with sauerkraut and spicy mustard.
- Seasonal hard cider and pumpkin ale: Available at select locations across Legoland Florida.
- Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast topped with hot honey barbecue sauce and pimiento cheese spread with a potato bun.
- Churro de Los Muertos: Cinnamon-sugar churros and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich rolled in Halloween sprinkles.
- Monster Potion and Worm Juice: Find the adult cocktail and kid-friendly beverage at Legoland Florida hotels.
Then the Dragon Party Coaster becomes the Disco Party Coaster with a groovy and spooky soundtrack.
The resort also has Brick or Treat hotel and park packages, as well as multi-park tickets and annual passes.
Visit Legoland.com/Florida for more details on tickets and Brick or Treat festivities.
