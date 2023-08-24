Legoland Florida’s Brick or Treat includes new Monster Party menu and character experiences

Apple fries, pumpkin spice soft serve, Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Monster Potion cocktails and more

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 3:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Legoland Florida’s Brick or Treat includes new Monster Party menu and character experiences
Photo courtesy Legoland Florida
When Legoland Florida’s popular Brick or Treat event returns, there will be a new Monster Party menu of sweet and savory treats — plus at least one adult beverage.

This year’s Halloween festivities at the family-friendly theme park in Winter Haven runs select Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 16 through Oct. 29. All of the activities and shows — besides food and drink purchases — are included with park admission.

Beyond the all-new fireworks show, character meet and greets, costumed trick-or-treating and live entertainment, this year’s Monster Party theming features a lengthy menu of new and returning favorite foods and a new interactive character experience.

The limited time treats include:
  • Do-Not Wake the Dead Doughnut: Bavarian creme doughnut with green glaze, cookie crumbs, green and bone sprinkles, a gummy worm and a chocolate tombstone.
  • Squad Ghouls Shake: Mint chocolate milkshake with a purple chocolate rim, whipped cream and sprinkles.
  • Happy Harvest Apple Fries: The park’s iconic apple fries served a la mode with pumpkin spice soft serve, caramel sauce and whipped cream.
  • Witch’s Brew Soft Serve: Lime soft serve topped with bats, spiders and gummy worm sprinkles.
  • Pumpkin Patch Pretzel: Soft pretzel dusted in pumpkin spice sugar and served with pumpkin cheesecake dipping sauce.
  • Frankie-Furter: All-beef hot dog in a pretzel bun and topped with sauerkraut and spicy mustard.
  • Seasonal hard cider and pumpkin ale: Available at select locations across Legoland Florida.
  • Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast topped with hot honey barbecue sauce and pimiento cheese spread with a potato bun.
  • Churro de Los Muertos: Cinnamon-sugar churros and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich rolled in Halloween sprinkles.
  • Monster Potion and Worm Juice: Find the adult cocktail and kid-friendly beverage at Legoland Florida hotels.
New this year in the Mad Scientist Laboratory is an interactive character meet and greet with Lego Wolf Guy and Lego Square Foot. Plus, guests can pick up a special candy surprise afterward.
click to enlarge Legoland Florida’s Brick or Treat includes new Monster Party menu and character experiences
Photo courtesy Legoland Florida
Also at Brick or Treat is the 4D Movie: The Great Monster Chase show, the V.I.M Dance Party hosted by Lord Vampyre, the UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night show and performances by the Jammin’ Jacks jack-o'-lantern trio.

Then the Dragon Party Coaster becomes the Disco Party Coaster with a groovy and spooky soundtrack.

click to enlarge Legoland Florida’s Brick or Treat includes new Monster Party menu and character experiences
Photo courtesy Legoland Florida
Legoland Florida currently has a two-day, two-park ticket deal for $99, which includes visits to the theme park and the water park on select dates through Oct. 31.

The resort also has Brick or Treat hotel and park packages, as well as multi-park tickets and annual passes.

Visit Legoland.com/Florida for more details on tickets and Brick or Treat festivities.
Related
SeaWorld announces new haunted houses, scare zones for Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld announces new haunted houses, scare zones for Howl-O-Scream: Halloween screams are fast approaching

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

By Matthew Moyer

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

SNL's Colin Jost brings his 'Punchable Face' to Orlando this weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Colin Jost comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

RuPaul's Drag Race queen hosts LGBTQ+ trivia night to benefit Orlando’s Zebra Youth

By Chloe Greenberg

RuPaul's Drag Race queen hosts LGBTQ+ trivia night to benefit Orlando’s Zebra Youth

Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

By Chloe Greenberg

Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

Also in Arts + Culture

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

By Matthew Moyer

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

Free Will Astrology: Life will be spectacularly ‘not bad’ for Virgos in the coming weeks

By Rob Brezsny

Virgo author Christopher Isherwood (above left, with W.H. Auden, right) said, "Life is not so bad if you have plenty of luck, a good physique and not too much imagination."

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us