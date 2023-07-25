Zombie fingers, tombstone tarts and other creepy treats coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney

The heat may be sweltering, but there are less than three weeks until the official start of the Halloween season — at least, according to Disney World.



Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to Magic Kingdom on select nights starting Aug. 11 through Nov. 1. It’s one of Disney’s most popular events each year, despite tickets ranging from $109 to $199 per person.

Besides trick-or-treating around the park, visits with special Disney characters, live entertainment from the Hocus Pocus witches and the Boo to You Halloween parade, this year’s party features a nearly all-new menu of specialty treats.

The best part: Some of the offerings are available during regular park hours, too.

Here are all the new foods and drinks coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Apple Fritter Milkshake: Salted caramel milkshake with green apple whipped cream and an apple fritter (also available during regular hours)

Cheshire Cafe

MMMummy Treat: Flaky pastry filled with chocolate hazelnut filling and topped with white icing stripes and sugar eyes

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

Terrifyin’ Twice-Spiced Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers and bacon

The Friar’s Nook

Pain and Panic Brat: With sweet and spicy onion relish and sriracha mustard

Topped with sweet and spicy onion relish, sriracha mustard and crumbled bratwurst Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie: With spicy ranch and blue cheese powder

Golden Oak Outpost

Tombstone Tart: Flaky pastry filled with strawberry-jalapeño jam, topped with sprinkles and sugar spiders (available during regular hours)

Liberty Square Market

Black Velvet Whoopee Pie: Soft black velvet cookie with buttercream and sprinkles topped with a sugar spider (also available during regular hours)

Main Street Bakery

Minnie-shaped Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin coffee mousse topped with a white chocolate candy corn bow

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

Cajun Burger: Spiced beef patty with fried green tomato, Cajun andouille dip and Creole remoulade served on a black burger bun

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Apple Fritter Sundae: Apple fritters topped with your choice of ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles

Sleepy Hollow

Char Siu Chicken Wings: Glazed in char siu and topped with chili threads and garlic

Storybook Treats

Hades Cone: Dole Whip mango and habañero soft-serve with a blue raspberry shell and chili-lime seasoning

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Tropical Graveyard: Mango mousse and sour tropical gelatin topped with cookie crumbles, gummy worms, sprinkles and a tombstone chocolate piece

Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle

Not-So-Poison Apple Churro: Rolled in green apple sugar and topped with Snickers pieces and caramel sauce (also available during regular hours)

: Fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a Jack chocolate piece Sally Pop: yellow cake pop with raspberry filling topped with a Sally chocolate piece

Vending Cart near The Haunted Mansion

Skull Brownie: Mexican-spiced brownie with dulce de leche filling and sugar eyes

There are also plenty of returning favorites, including Witches Cold Brew and Mickey-shaped cinnamon rolls, as well as more Halloween and fall treats to be announced for the other Disney parks and Disney Springs.

Check out Disney’s full foodie guide to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party here.

Disney isn’t the only park gearing up for Halloween. Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights returns on Sept. 1, Howl-O-Scream invades SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Sept. 8 and Legoland’s Brick or Treat kicks off on Sept. 16.