Gatorland alligator missing half its jaw named ‘Jawlene’ to honor Dolly Parton

A young alligator missing the upper half its jaw recently found a home and a path to recovery at Orlando's Gatorland. Now, she has a name to match her new-found fame.On Thursday, Gatorland officially introduced Jawlene, the half-snouted namesake of Dolly Parton's "Jolene.""This little gator is an absolute treasure ... But another American treasure is Dolly Parton," says Mark McHugh, Gatorland CEO, in a video posted to Facebook. "Dolly Parton all day!" echoes wildlife educator Savannah Boan before breaking into song.Gatorland employees said Jawlene marked another milestone by eating two mice on her own. Although she's gaining weight and showing signs of improvement, the gator is currently being isolated in her own pool while she makes her recovery.The alligator was brought into the reptile and alligator attraction park by the trapper who rescued it. It's believed the alligator was injured by a boat propeller years ago and survived, Gatorland said.The park's vet has administered a full examination of the alligator and taken it into the park's care. Gatorland accepted the animal as part of its Gatorland Global program, which aims to conserve and protect alligators and crocodiles in and outside of Florida.Gatorland employees said they will consider getting Jawlene a prosthetic jaw attachment in the future. But for now, she's in rest and recovery mode.