BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Stakeout by Martin Dockery'

As always, there are few things at Fringe more mesmerizing than Martin Dockery’s haunting imagination.

By on Thu, May 16, 2024 at 6:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Stakeout by Martin Dockery'

Longtime Fringe-favorite writer/performer Martin Dockery is back in Orlando again with another brain-bending dramedy directed by Vanessa Quesnelle, which will linger in your mind long after its chilling final fadeout.

"The Stakeout" sees two suit-and-tie wearing FBI agents — Dockery as a veteran of the can-and-string era on the eve of retirement, and Andrew Broaddus as a rookie on his first day out of the academy — sitting in a surveillance van, surveilling another van that’s surveilling them right back. After eavesdropping on a distressing domestic conversation, the younger one becomes vulnerable and verbose, triggering an increasingly surreal avalanche of circular conversations centered around cyclically repeated phrases.

In this knockoff noir universe where cop show clichés are made concrete, the rapid-fire rat-tat-tat dialogue sounds like Sam  Spade as written by Samuel Beckett, performed by Abbott  & Costello and produced by Dick Wolf. Dockery still has an evocatively absurdist way with words ("Relationships are dune buggies driven by monkeys who have lost their keys"), but scratch that nonsensical surface and you'll find a distressingly personal parable about absent fathers, abandoned children and the pressures that can tear apart a loving home. 

Like many of Dockery's plays, "The Stakeout" starts out deceptively pedestrian, then metamorphosizes into a metaphysical parable that would make Rod Serling proud. I might not have become quite as emotionally invested as I was in his elegiac "Moonlight After Midnight," and it wasn't as cathartic to intellectually unpack as "Inescapable" (which he's been reprising as a 24-hour marathon). But as always, there are few things at Fringe more mesmerizing than Martin Dockery’s haunting imagination.

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "The Stakeout by Martin Dockery"

Location Details

Orlando Fringe Gold Venue

Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. Mills 50

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Saints of West Orange County'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Saints of West Orange County'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Cocaine Bear: The Opera'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Cocaine Bear: The Opera'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Historical Hotties'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Historical Hotties'

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

Orlando's hottest theater can be found on local stages for two steamy weeks this month

By Grayson Keglovic

Rachel Pallante in 'Miss Adventure: A Musical Comedy'

Calling all lovers, Orlando Ballet brings U.S. premiere of 'Casanova' to the Steinmetz

By Matthew Moyer

The Orlando Ballet puts on 'Casanova' this week

Orlando Book Festival brings Florida author panels, workshops and more to the downtown library

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Book Festival happens downtown this weekend
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us