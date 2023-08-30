Will’s Pub marks 28th anniversary with long weekend's worth of live music starting Thursday

Thursday sees classic Orlando oddball heaviness from Gargamel! alongside avant-metallers Polkadot Cadaver and Flagman.
For Friday night, Kaleigh Baker bops over from her usual home at Lil Indie’s to the Will’s stage bringing her dreamy ensemble, Someday Honey, along with Afrobeat hands Bengali 500.
Saturday is sure to be a rager with M.A.C.E., Vegan Butcher, The Hamiltons, Teen Agers and the return of Panther Camp for one night only.
Finally, Sunday is an appropriately nostalgic sendoff with a "Throw-Back Juke Box Party" featuring spinning by DJ Spank and live cover sets from ad-hoc bands featuring members of M.A.C.E., Fat Timmy, Bunaand and Flagman.
Many happy returns, you millennial.
Various times, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, various prices.
