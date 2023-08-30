Will’s Pub marks 28th anniversary with long weekend's worth of live music starting Thursday

Just like a millennial, make it all about themselves

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 2:46 pm

click to enlarge Will's Pub celebrates 28 years this weekend - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Will's Pub celebrates 28 years this weekend
Venerable Mills 50 music venue Will's Pub celebrates making it out of the 27 Club with a long weekend’s worth of musical celebrations marking 28 years.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Bikeriders Tour brings Ben Nichols of Americana band Lucero — a band that’s a personal touchstone for the “Will” in Will’s, Will Walker — along with Lulu and the Black Sheep. (Event postponed due to Idalia.)

Thursday sees classic Orlando oddball heaviness from Gargamel! alongside avant-metallers Polkadot Cadaver and Flagman.

For Friday night, Kaleigh Baker bops over from her usual home at Lil Indie’s to the Will’s stage bringing her dreamy ensemble, Someday Honey, along with Afrobeat hands Bengali 500.

Saturday is sure to be a rager with M.A.C.E., Vegan Butcher, The Hamiltons, Teen Agers and the return of Panther Camp for one night only.

Finally, Sunday is an appropriately nostalgic sendoff with a "Throw-Back Juke Box Party" featuring spinning by DJ Spank and live cover sets from ad-hoc bands featuring members of M.A.C.E., Fat Timmy, Bunaand and Flagman.

Many happy returns, you millennial.

Various times, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, various prices.

Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Will's Pub
