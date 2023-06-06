Step into the forbidden realm of beats and bass when the Central Florida Fairgrounds become the Forbidden Kingdom this weekend.



June 9 through 10, the Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival returns to Orlando to celebrate its fifth anniversary with more than 50 artists ready to hit the stage(s).







The festival’s theme is all about medieval times, dragons and warriors with stages to match, including the Forbidden Stage, the Cyberian Stage, the Mystic Stage and the Village Stage.





boasts big names in dubstep and EDM from around the world, including Excision, Ganja White Knight, Gigantic Nightmare, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Sullivan King, Svdden Death, Flux Pavilion, DJ Diesel and Wooli.

And brace your necks, ravers, because this year's lineup





The event also promises immersive art installations that will transport guests to another dimension. Other amenities include comfy hammocks, food and beverages, water refill stations and on-site safety and medical personnel. It'll be a non-stop party.





Forbidden Kingdom happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Tickets range from $84.99-$349.00 and are available for purchase on the festival's website.



