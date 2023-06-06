Unleash your inner bass beast when the Forbidden Kingdom Festival takes over the Fairgrounds this weekend

Get ready for an electrifying EDM experience

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 10:58 am

click to enlarge EDM festival Forbidden Kingdom comes to the Fairgrounds in mere days - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
EDM festival Forbidden Kingdom comes to the Fairgrounds in mere days

Step into the forbidden realm of beats and bass when the Central Florida Fairgrounds become the Forbidden Kingdom this weekend. 


June 9 through 10, the Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival returns to Orlando to celebrate its fifth anniversary with more than 50 artists ready to hit the stage(s).


The festival’s theme is all about medieval times, dragons and warriors with stages to match, including the Forbidden Stage, the Cyberian Stage, the Mystic Stage and the Village Stage.


And brace your necks, ravers, because this year's lineup boasts big names in dubstep and EDM from around the world, including Excision, Ganja White Knight, Gigantic Nightmare, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Sullivan King, Svdden Death, Flux Pavilion, DJ Diesel and Wooli.


The event also promises immersive art installations that will transport guests to another dimension. Other amenities include comfy hammocks, food and beverages, water refill stations and on-site safety and medical personnel. It'll be a non-stop party.


Forbidden Kingdom happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Tickets range from $84.99-$349.00 and are available for purchase on the festival's website.


Event Details
Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival

Fri., June 9, 1 p.m. and Sat., June 10, 1 p.m.

Fri., June 9, 1 p.m. and Sat., June 10, 1 p.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$168.64-$301.01
Location Details

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

407-295-3247

7 events 57 articles
