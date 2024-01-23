Timucua Arts' Benoit Glazer premieres musical memorial 'Suite for Camille' this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Timucua Arts Foundation co-founder Benoit Glazer premieres 'Suite for Camille' in memory of his daughter

This one will be bittersweet. “Suite for Camille” was written by musician, composer and Timucua Arts Foundation leading light Benoit Glazer in memory of his daughter Dr. Camille Glazer, who passed away last year at a far too young age.Glazer based this piece of music on the three instruments that Camille mastered during her life — piano, viola and horn — as well as pieces of music that resonated with her by Bach, Prokofiev, Jobim and Bartok. Performing the “Suite” are musicians who figured into Camille’s musical life: Mauricio Cespedes, Kathy Thomas and her mother, Élaine Corriveau.“We celebrate Camille. Her talent, her grit, her determination, and her taste in music,” said Glazer. Expect a heavy but joyous sonic celebration.