Timucua Arts' Benoit Glazer premieres musical memorial 'Suite for Camille' this weekend

Glazer based this piece of music on the three instruments that Camille mastered during her life — piano, viola and horn — as well as pieces of music that resonated with her by Bach, Prokofiev, Jobim and Bartok. Performing the “Suite” are musicians who figured into Camille’s musical life: Mauricio Cespedes, Kathy Thomas and her mother, Élaine Corriveau.
“We celebrate Camille. Her talent, her grit, her determination, and her taste in music,” said Glazer. Expect a heavy but joyous sonic celebration.
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $30.
Event Details
Location Details
