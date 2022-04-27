VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The legendary Isley Brothers to get funky in Apopka this fall at the Heart and Soul Festival

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 12:41 pm

The Isley Brothers - PHOTO COURTESY THE ISLEY BROTHERS/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy the Isley Brothers/Facebook
The Isley Brothers

Seminal funk outfit the Isley Brothers are heading to Central Florida — Apopka to be exact — this fall for an outdoors festival, and that sure seems like as close to mandatory attendance as it gets.

The Isleys will headline this year's Heart & Soul Music Festival, along with Howard Hewett (of Shalamar fame), Con Funk Shun and and Leela James.

Rock Hall of Fame inductees the Isley Brothers have been making music for over 60 years and have an unparalleled catalog of romantic R&B hits.

The daylong event also features art exhibits, health screenings and food and merchandise vendors.

The Heart & Soul Music Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Apopka Amphitheater. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite.



About The Author

Matthew Moyer

