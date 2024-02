The Brightside Music Festival brings Sublime, 311, Goldfinger and more to Orlando

Photo courtesy Jakob Nowell/Facebook Jakob Nowell headlines a resurgent Sublime at Orlando's Brightside Fest

Location Details Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central 407-295-3247 orlandoamphitheater.com

Location Details Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West 407-295-3247

The Brightside Music Festival is coming to Orlando in April with a big-name lineup featuring Sublime.Presented by Orlando radio station WJRR, Brightside's featured headliner is a resurgent Sublime with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson joined by Jakob Nowell — original frontman Bradley Nowell's son.Besides Sublime, the lineup also includes 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face to Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead and more to be announced.The fest will also featurecraft beer samplings.The Brightside Music Festival happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2, through the festival's website