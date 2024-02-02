The Brightside Music Festival brings Sublime, 311, Goldfinger and more to Orlando

Festival by Orlando radio station WJRR happens at the Orlando Amphitheater

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 12:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Jakob Nowell headlines a resurgent Sublime at Orlando's Brightside Fest - Photo courtesy Jakob Nowell/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jakob Nowell/Facebook
Jakob Nowell headlines a resurgent Sublime at Orlando's Brightside Fest
The Brightside Music Festival is coming to Orlando in April with a big-name lineup featuring Sublime.

Presented by Orlando radio station WJRR, Brightside's featured headliner is a resurgent Sublime with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson  joined  by Jakob Nowell — original frontman Bradley Nowell's son.

Besides Sublime, the lineup also includes 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face to Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead and more to be announced.

The fest will also feature craft beer samplings.

The Brightside Music Festival happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds  on Saturday, April 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2, through the festival's website.

Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com

Location Details

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

407-295-3247


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Travis Scott brings out special guest Kanye West during marathon concert at Orlando's Kia Center Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

Travis Scott pulled out all the stops during his concert in Orlando

Black Box Blackout hits Orlando with 'You're Invited to the Barbecue' music fest this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Kristen Warren brings Black Box Blackout to Orlando

A rejuvenated Grace Potter embraces her truth and hits the open road straight to Orlando's House of Blues

By Gabby Macogay

Grace Potter returns to Orlando Friday

Singer-songwriter Tinashe brings 'BB/ANG3L' tour to Plaza Live this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Tinashe plays the Plaza Live on Saturday

Also in Music

Travis Scott brings out special guest Kanye West during marathon concert at Orlando's Kia Center Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

Travis Scott pulled out all the stops during his concert in Orlando

A rejuvenated Grace Potter embraces her truth and hits the open road straight to Orlando's House of Blues

By Gabby Macogay

Grace Potter returns to Orlando Friday

Black Box Blackout hits Orlando with 'You're Invited to the Barbecue' music fest this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Kristen Warren brings Black Box Blackout to Orlando

Orlando producer My Good Phelo releases bold new beats album 'Elevate'

By Bao Le-Huu

My Good Phelo releases new album 'Elevate'
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us