The Brightside Music Festival brings Sublime, 311, Goldfinger and more to Orlando

Presented by Orlando radio station WJRR, Brightside's featured headliner is a resurgent Sublime with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson joined by Jakob Nowell — original frontman Bradley Nowell's son.
Besides Sublime, the lineup also includes 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face to Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead and more to be announced.
The fest will also feature craft beer samplings.
The Brightside Music Festival happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2, through the festival's website.
Location Details
