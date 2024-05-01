More than 20 Cinco de Mayo dinner specials, concerts and family-friendly fiestas in Orlando

Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of Mexico's 1862 victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, is upon us once again, so the time is now for you studious historians to seize the celebration. Here are all the dinner and drink specials, festivals, live concerts and fiestas to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Orlando. Grab a drink or two or three and get out there in Orlando.
Cuatro de Mayo Party in Thornton Park
Thornton Park, May 4
Celebrate a day early with Thornton Park funspots Jack & Honey's, Cavo's Bar & Kitchen and Burton's for a block party filled with live music, games, street food and more. The event is 21 and up. Entry ($15 advance and $20 at the door) will get you one free drink from 4 to 7 p.m.
SeaWorld Orlando Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando, select dates April 25-May 5
SeaWorld Orlando is having a Cinco de Mayo celebration during its Seven Seas Food Festival on select dates between April 25 and May 5. There will be a Fiesta in the Street at The Wild Arctic Plaza with entertainers and stilt walkers as well as a DJ dance party, live music and Mexican cuisine. These offerings are included in park admission.
Fuzzy’s Taco shop UCF’s Cinco de Mayo fiesta
12241 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, May 5
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop near UCF will host a Cinco de Mayo fiesta. The party will feature live mariachi music for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo experience and the shop will be offering drink specials and classic margaritas and beer-ritas.
Bounce House Cinco de Mayo
12100 Challenger Parkway, Orlando, May 5
Bounce House’s Cinco de Mayo event is an all-day celebration with $3 breakfast tacos for brunch and free cover till 10:30 p.m. Guests can party like there’s no mañana with all-day-long drink specials including $3 margaritas and Los Sunday’s and $5 Don Julio margaritas and shots. If tequila isn’t your thing, there will be $4 Corona and Modelo too.
Cinco de Mayo and one-year celebrations at Kavas Tacos + Tequila
9101 International Drive, Orlando, May 5
Kavas Tacos + Tequila is having double the celebration with a Cinco de Mayo fiesta and its 1st Anniversary celebration. Drink specials include $6 house margaritas, $5 Korazon de Kavas Mexican lager, its custom house beer and 50% off high-end tequilas. There will also be a mini piñata scavenger hunt at Pointe Orlando. The weekend-long event will also feature aerialist performances, face painting, fire shows, mariachi and folklorico dancing, and sugar skull stilt walkers.
Cinco de Mayo Weekend at ICEBAR Orlando
8967 International Drive, Orlando, May 3-5
Chill at ICEBAR Orlando with drink specials, taco flights, churro bites and a live DJ all weekend long for Cinco de Mayo. Grab $9 house margs, $5 “Shredding Yeti,” $7 Danos shots, $10 taco flights and $7 churro bites.
4 Rivers Smokehouse Street Taco Party Kit
Taco lovers can bring 4 Rivers to their kitchen for Cinco de Mayo with an order of the 4 Rivers Smokehouse Street Taco Party Kit. Place an order online for the taco kit anytime between April 4 and May 4. The $124 kit feeds up to 10 people and makes 30 tacos. The kit has 6-inch tortillas, brisket, queso blanco, cilantro lime crème fraiche, guasacaca, pico and cilantro.
Cinco de Mayo at Boxi Park in Lake Nona
6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando
Cinco de Mayo at Boxi Park will be packed with music, drinks, dancing and entertainment. Guests can even pre-order a hand-painted Tres Generaciones Tequila bottle online
. The party starts at noon with a performance by the Metro Latino Band followed by performances by the Spirit of Samba dancers and the C’nergy band. There will also be balloon artists and face painters.
Cinco de Mayo Comedy Brunch at Kalalou Signature
4904 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a laugh at the Kalalou Signature Comedy Brunch and birthday party. There will be stand-up acts, brunch and a festive birthday celebration. Brunch starts at 1 p.m. and the comedy show at 2:30. The event will be hosted by DJ Kool Mike Ski.
Clermont Taco and Margarita Festival
Waterfront Park, 330 Third St., Clermont, May 4-5
This free two-day event will have no shortage of tacos and margaritas, perfect for Cinco de Mayo. This family-friendly event will have local mobile kitchens and food trucks, local vendors and pop up stores. Guests can also watch Lucha Libre wrestling and enjoy live music.
7th Annual Cinco de Mayo at El Zocalo’s
406 Sanford Ave., Sanford, May 4, 5-10 p.m.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at El Zocalo for the seventh year. There will be music, family-friendly entertainment and, of course, authentic Mexican food.
Cinco de Mayo & 13-Year Anniversary Celebration at Cocina 214
151 E. Welbourne Ave., Winter Park, May 5, 11 a.m. to close
This first-come, first-serve event has drink specials including $3 Corona, $5 Mini Park Ave Lux with LALO Tequila, $6 Modelo Especial, $7 214 Rocks Margarita and $7 Tito’s Lonestar Lemonade. There are also giveaways and samples all day long. There is an hour-and-a-half seating limit so everyone has a chance to party.
Baldwin Park Cinco de Mayo
4963 New Broad St., May 5, noon to 6 p.m.
This family-friendly Cinco de Mayo celebration has Mexican food and refreshing drinks in Baldwin Park. There will also be local vendors, activities, live music and a DJ.
Cinco de Mayo at CityWalk
6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, May 5
Head to CityWalk at Universal Orlando for Cinco de Mayo festivities at both Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food and Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville. Both venues will have live entertainment, DJs, dancing and exclusive food and beverage items.
Cinco de Mayo Street Party at Rocco's Tacos
Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar, 7468 W. Sand Lake Road
All Rocco’s Tacos locations will have Mexican dishes, cocktails and a lively atmosphere on Cinco de Mayo but to spice things up a bit for the celebration, there will also be a block party with live music, food and VIP bottle service.
Cinco de Mayo Sunday Funday at The Brass Tap
781 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, May 5
Sunday Funday at the Brass Tap will have a Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music, $10 Churro Waffles, taco and nacho specials all day, and Mexican Mimosas & Margarita deals.
Cinco de Mayo at The Breezeway
112 E. First St., Sanford, May 5
Cinco de Mayo will be a breeze at The Breezeway in Sanford, known for casual outdoor dining and a surf 'n' turf menu.
Cinco de Mayo Party + Agave Launch at Forward/Slash
Forward/Slash, 650 S. Capen Ave., Winter Park, May 5 from noon to 7 p.m.
Forward/Slash will be open on Cinco de Mayo to celebrate the release of its first Agave, Sin Nombre. Celebrate with special food offerings from Twisted Bites, Sunday Pizza, Fui Yo Mexicana and Gaucha Empanadas. There will also be a margarita collab with Fui Yo consommé x F/S agave. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the newly opened indoor event space with an extra bar.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Cabana Live
Cabana Live, 4380 Carraway Place, Sanford, May 5 from 1 to 6 p.m.
The Cabana Live will offer drink specials all day, live music and a DJ. Enjoy poolside and waterfront dining for this Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The Mills Cinco de Mayo Artist Showcase
1018 N. Mills Ave. and 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando, May 5, 5 p.m.
Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou’s on Mills Avenue are showcasing more than 60 artists from all genres for live performances and allover good vibes. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by supporting local talent.
Shino de Mayo at Caribbean Moonshine
8200 Vineland Ave., Orlando, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo at Caribbean Moonshine will include fun activities for the whole family. There will be Caribbean Moonshine tasting, live music and Caribbean-inspired food. The tickets for this event are $24 in advance and $28 at the door.
Too Drunk To Care Sundays, Cinco de Mayo Edition at Tier Nightclub
20 E. Central Blvd., Orlando, May 5, 10 p.m.
This is the place to be for those who prefer fiestas in a nightclub setting. The Cinco de Mayo Edition of Too Drunk to Care Sunday at Tier Nightclub will offer drink specials and free cover until midnight.
