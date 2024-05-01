Katie Crutchfield steers Waxahatchee into Orlando's Beacham with new rootsy sounds

Waxahatchee’s excellent new album, 2024’s Tigers Blood, proves that this direction isn’t just a passing fancy. Crutchfield is steering this roots revelation in a way that’s not just by-the-numbers traditionalism but rather an expressive evolution that’s still utterly her own. Polyvinyl band Good Morning opens.
6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, The Beacham.
Event Details
Location Details
