Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to first headlining tour this summer

Prepare to ‘Get Ur Freak On.’

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to summer tour - Photo courtesy Missy Elliott/Facebook
Photo courtesy Missy Elliott/Facebook
Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to summer tour
Missy Elliott is at last ready to work it again, heading out on the road this summer — and she's just added an Orlando show among a clutch of new dates.

Elliott — recent Rock Hall inductee, R&B innovator and hitmaker — is heading out on her first-ever tour as a headliner (mind-blowing) this summer.

Elliott's "Out of This World: The Experience" Tour kicks off on July 4 in Vancouver, and reaches Orlando late in July. There are only two other Florida dates: Tampa (July 24) and Sunrise (July 25).

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Elliott said in a press statement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!”

And true to her word, touring support on this trek comes from musical comrades Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland.

Missy Elliott comes to the Kia Center on Tuesday, July 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Matthew Moyer

April 24, 2024

