BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Synth enigma Ronnie Stone brings NYC dancefloor sleaze to Orlando

Get sleazy on a Tuesday night.

By on Thu, May 2, 2024 at 10:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ronnie Stone brings a taste of NYC filth to Orlando - Cover photo
Cover photo
Ronnie Stone brings a taste of NYC filth to Orlando
Despite a name that brings to mind a particularly ill-humored Studio 54 fill-in doorman, NYC-based (duh) Ronnie Stone is better suited to soundtracking a glittering and glistening dancefloor than gatekeeping it. Stone crafts immaculately filthy champagne synth-pop that conjures up Suicide’s second album, “Send Me an Angel,” Buddy Crime, the Cruising soundtrack and Soft Cell at their most perverse.

Stone is currently out on the road touring behind crystalline new album Ride Again, full of songs perfect for sunglasses at night and endless clubbing at the end of the world. We dug his previous efforts in Ronnie Stone & The Lonely Riders, but this record seems like his “Tainted Love” breakthrough is imminent. Don’t sleep on it.

Opening the night are excellent locals Alien Observer and KT Kink.

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Will’s Pub.

Event Details
Ronnie Stone, KT Kink, Alien Observer

Ronnie Stone, KT Kink, Alien Observer

Tue., May 7, 7 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$12
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Live Nation Concert Week returns with discounted $25 tickets to some big Orlando shows

By Matthew Moyer

Would you like a bargain for Sum 41's (possibly) final Orlando show ever?

Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to first headlining tour this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to summer tour

Katie Crutchfield steers Waxahatchee into Orlando's Beacham with new rootsy sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Waxahatchee plays the Beacham in Orlando this weekend

Orlando concert calendar: Say Anything, Hatsune Miku, High on Fire, Sean Paul, Indigo Girls

By Kristin Howard

Hatsune Miku appears at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Thursday

Underground lifers Los Jarritos release appropriately titled new album 'Lifers'

By Bao Le-Huu

Lifers Los Jarritos release 'Lifers"

Orlando visionary Zoya Zafar finally releases her debut album

By Matthew Moyer

Zoya Zafar

Orlando folk ensemble Vestis release spectral new album 'Vestis II'

By Bao Le-Huu

Vestis release new album 'Vestis II'

Postal Service's Jimmy Tamborello reflects on the victory lap that is his band's anniversary tour with Death Cab for Cutie

By Gabby Macogay

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring anniversary tour to Orlando this week
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us