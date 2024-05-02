Synth enigma Ronnie Stone brings NYC dancefloor sleaze to Orlando

Stone is currently out on the road touring behind crystalline new album Ride Again, full of songs perfect for sunglasses at night and endless clubbing at the end of the world. We dug his previous efforts in Ronnie Stone & The Lonely Riders, but this record seems like his “Tainted Love” breakthrough is imminent. Don’t sleep on it.
Opening the night are excellent locals Alien Observer and KT Kink.
7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Will’s Pub.
Event Details
Location Details
