Orlando concert calendar: Say Anything, Hatsune Miku, High on Fire, Sean Paul, Indigo Girls

Wednesday, May 1:

Music in Mills: Oak Hill Drifters 7 pm; The House on Lang, 1308 Lang Ave.; free; 407-458-4323.

Odie Leigh, Zoya Zafar 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

Say Anything 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$40; 407-351-5483.

See You Next Tuesday, Mouthbreather, Implosive Disgorgence, Thin 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $17-$20.

Wednesday Night Chill: The Forefathers 6:30 pm; The Neighbors, 3201 Corrine Drive; free; 321-236-3316.

Thursday, May 2:

Alvvays, Horse Jumper of Love 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $30-$45; 407-228-1220.

Big Something, The Ries Brothers 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Call of the Champions 7:30 pm; Northland Church, 520 Dog Track Road, Longwood; $10-$30; 407-949-4000.

Candlelight Jazz: The Best of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $39.40; 402-249-2445.

Hatsune Miku 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 844-513-2014.

Levitation Room, Timothy Eerie, The Tremolords 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $17-$20.

Sean Paul 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $64-$124.95; 407-934-2583.

Teen Suicide, Awakebutstillinbed 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-648-8363.

Wheel, Aviations, Traverser 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Friday, May 3:

Alexz Johnson 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25-$85; 407-673-2712.

Call of the Champions 7:30 pm; Northland Church, 520 Dog Track Road, Longwood; $10-$30; 407-949-4000.

CKY, X-Cops 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$35; 407-648-8363.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$157.50; 844-513-2014.

Golden Flower 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

Kenny G 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55.50-$69.50; 407-351-5483.

Liliac, Rozy 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $25; 407-322-7475.

Orlando Sings Choral Festival: The Road West 8 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $39.50-$69.50; 407-849-6080.

Woolbright, Like Father, Virginity, Philos 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$17.

Saturday, May 4:

Black Wick, Dan Reaves, Snotnoze Saleem, Derek Dunn, Pothole Skinny, Warlock and Sauna 9 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; 407-423-3060.

High on Fire, Zeta, High Command 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

Indigo Girls 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $60; 407-228-1220.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Ultrabomb, The Defiant 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $28-$80; 407-934-2583.

Music from Israel: Pardes Quartet 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

One Night of Queen: Gary Mullen and The Works 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$74.50; 844-513-2014.

Rage Against The DJ 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free.

Saturday Serenade: The Forefathers 2 pm; East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive; free; 321-236-3316.

Spanish Love Songs, Oso Oso, Sydney Sprague, Worry Club 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $24; 407-704-6261.

Tropical Heatwave 5 pm; The Cuban Club, 2010 N. Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa; $40.

Waxahatchee, Good Morning 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; 407-648-8363.

Sunday, May 5:

Blue Bamboo presents Dimas Sanchez and the Afro Latin Jazz Project 1:30 pm; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

The Dollyrots, Petty Thefts, A New Violet 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Emo Orchestra: Escape the Fate 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$69; 407-228-1220.

Erica Dawn Lyle, Greasy Bitches, Marguerite Sissie, KT Kink 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Jazz on the Lawn 4 pm; Sydonie Mansion, 5538 Sydonie Drive, Mount Dora; $30-$35; 407-948-2733.

Niña Pastori 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $61.99-$156.99; 407-358-6603.

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30; 844-513-2014.

The Record Company, Trapper Schoepp 6 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $22.

Monday, May 6:

Chris Renzema 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22-$38; 407-228-1220.

Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, Wilderun 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

Tuesday, May 7:

Kurt Vile and The Violators, Florry 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$45; 407-648-8363.