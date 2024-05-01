BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Alt rocker Kurt Vile brings new EP to Orlando's Beacham

Vile and his Violators hit the former Beach Club with 'Back to Moon Beach.'

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 12:31 pm

click to enlarge Alt rocker Kurt Vile brings new EP to Orlando's Beacham
Photo via Kurt Vile/Facebook
Singer-songwriter, alt rocker and Rolling Stone's 215th greatest guitarist of all time Kurt Vile is heading to Orlando with a new EP in tow.

Vile and his backing band, The Violators, play the Beacham Tuesday, May 7. The only other Florida shows are in St. Pete and Jacksonville later that week, so hands off, we get him first!

Tickets are on sale now starting at $30.

Vile's latest mini-album, Back to Moon Beach, is a continuation of his not-so-succinct style, though it clocks in at just under an hour runtime. It joins Vile’s discography filled with alternative rock, synth-pop and callbacks to folk greats (including even Mitch Miller’s “Must Be Santa” — popularized by Bob Dylan as a goof, or not — on the new record).

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
May 1, 2024

