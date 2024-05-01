BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Live Nation Concert Week returns with discounted $25 tickets to some big Orlando shows

The tickets are ‘all-in,’ meaning no extra fees, though taxes still apply.

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Would you like a bargain for Sum 41's (possibly) final Orlando show ever? - Photo courtesy Sum 41/Facebook
Photo courtesy Sum 41/Facebook
Would you like a bargain for Sum 41's (possibly) final Orlando show ever?
Live Nation Concert Week is back for a 10th year of live-music bargains — and it's happening next week.

From Wednesday, May 8, through Tuesday, May 14, $25 all-in tickets (as in no extra fees, though taxes still apply) will be available for a bevy of big-name concerts in Orlando while supplies last.

As Live Nation Concert Week is a national promotion, discounted shows differ from city to city. On offer locally are nearly 30 shows at the House of Blues, Kia Center, Dr. Phillips Center, Addition Financial Arena Camping World Stadium and Orlando Amphitheater from acts as varied as Sum 41, Silversun Pickups, P!nk, Gunna, Parker McCollum and Hawthorne Heights.

Discounted tix go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8.

Here are the rundown of discounted Orlando shows by venue:

House of Blues:
From Ashes To New (May 9)
Mon Laferte (May 10)
Club 90s (May 17
Emo Prom (May 18)
Belanova (June 8)
Louie TheSinger (June 15)
Silversun Pickups (June 16)
XOMG POP! (June 21)
Little Big (June 22)
PVRIS (July 2)
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers (July 3)
Two Door Cinema Club (July 14)
The Aquabats (July 18)
DIIV (July 20)
Hawthorne Heights (Aug. 9)
Infected Mushroom (Sept. 28)
Lawrence (Sept. 29)

Kia Center:
Lionel Richie (May 31)
Gunna (June 9)
Dei V (Dec. 31)

Dr. Phillips Center:
Kierra Sheard (June 11)
Funny Marco (Aug. 11)
TK Kirkland (Sept. 14)
Brian Regan (Dec. 6)

Orlando Amphitheater:
Mother Mother (June 29)
Lamb Of God (July 24
Sum 41 (Sept. 24)

Addition Financial Arena:
Parker McCollum ( Sept. 21)

Camping World Stadium:
Pink (Nov. 8)

More info can be found on the Live Nation Concert Week website.


Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

