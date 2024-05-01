BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Get dramatic with Spanish Love Songs at Orlando's Abbey this weekend

These are decidedly not 'silly little love songs.'

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 12:23 am

Spanish Love Songs return to Orlando this weekend - Photo courtesy Spanish Love Songs/Facebook
Photo courtesy Spanish Love Songs/Facebook
Spanish Love Songs return to Orlando this weekend
You know that feeling when you love so hard, you dread the inevitable end? From heartbreak, destruction or death, you realize the moment is fleeting. That’s the feeling Spanish Love Songs’ latest release, No Joy, sounds like. Tragic, but full-hearted and goddamn determined to hold on tight — it is, ironically, a joyful album — sonically still true to the dark melodic Spanish Love Songs style, but with a twist.

There’s a new wave energy to their latest album, a step forward from the band’s 2020 pandemic anthem, Brave Faces Everyone, which found a home in the hearts of millennial punks around the world.

The Los Angeles-based band — lead vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum, guitarist Kyle McAulay, drummer Ruben Duarte, bassist Trevor Dietrich, and keyboardist Meredith Van Woert — are bringing their love songs to Orlando on Saturday, along with a stacked lineup featuring New York’s Oso Oso, Chicago’s Worry Club, and Arizona’s Sydney Sprague.

6 p.m., Saturday, May 4, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $24.

Ida V. Eskamani

May 1, 2024

