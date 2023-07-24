Sam Smith brings latest tour to Orlando's Amway Center this week

click to enlarge Photo via Sam Smith/Facebook

Grammy-winning British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, renowned for their powerful and soulful voice, is currently in the midst of a third world tour — GLORIA, the Tour. Armed with hits such as “Latch,” “Stay With Me,” “Lay Me Down” and Smith’s recent chart-topper with Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Smith starts the GLORIA jaunt with a North American leg taking in 27 cities.



The tour kicks off Tuesday in Miami, and makes its way to Orlando Wednesday (bragging rights!).



Fans can anticipate a setlist full of Smith’s earworm hits and heartfelt ballads, making this concert a must-see event for pop music aficionados. Canadian-Colombian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez is the touring opener.

