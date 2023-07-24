2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Sam Smith brings latest tour to Orlando's Amway Center this week

A must-see event for pop music aficionados

Mon, Jul 24, 2023

Sam Smith brings latest tour to Orlando's Amway Center this week
Photo via Sam Smith/Facebook

Grammy-winning British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, renowned for their powerful and soulful voice, is currently in the midst of a third world tour — GLORIA, the Tour. Armed with hits such as “Latch,” “Stay With Me,” “Lay Me Down” and Smith’s recent chart-topper with Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Smith starts the GLORIA jaunt with a North American leg taking in 27 cities.

The tour kicks off Tuesday in Miami, and makes its way to Orlando Wednesday (bragging rights!).

Fans can anticipate a setlist full of Smith’s earworm hits and heartfelt ballads, making this concert a must-see event for pop music aficionados.  Canadian-Colombian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez is the touring opener.

Event Details
Sam Smith, Jessie Reyez

Wed., July 26, 7 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

37 events 276 articles


