Rollins College explores the musical life of Mister Rogers in concert this week

The man the world would come to know and love as Mister Rogers on PBS television from 1968-2001 indeed graduated from Rollins in 1951. This Friday, as part of
the Mister Rogers Week of Kindness event series, the spotlight (and all ears) will be trained on Rogers’ musical talents.
Apparently, while he was a Rollins student, Rogers wrote an opera titled Josephine the Long-Necked Giraffe (!) in French (!!). Rollins students and faculty, conducted by Dr. Daniel Crozier, will perform a program of music composed by Rogers, including some selections from Josephine.
And since he also wrote the lilting, stone-cold piano earworm that is the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” get ready to sigh, cry and smile.
7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Tiedtke Concert Hall at Rollins College.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed