Rollins College explores the musical life of Mister Rogers in concert this week

Hear the sounds of the 'Neighborhood'

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 4:00 am

Explore the music of Fred Rogers, composer, on Friday
Photo courtesy Rollins College
Explore the music of Fred Rogers, composer, on Friday
Rollins College’s admittedly impressive music program has no doubt turned out many worthy performers, composers and scholars — and yet, one man casts a giant, cardigan-clad shadow over them all: Fred Rogers.

The man the world would come to know and love as Mister Rogers on PBS television from 1968-2001 indeed graduated from Rollins in 1951. This Friday, as part of
the Mister Rogers Week of Kindness event series, the spotlight (and all ears) will be trained on Rogers’ musical talents.

Apparently, while he was a Rollins student, Rogers wrote an opera titled Josephine the Long-Necked Giraffe  (!) in French (!!). Rollins students and faculty, conducted by Dr. Daniel Crozier, will perform a program of music composed by Rogers, including some selections from Josephine.

And since he also wrote the lilting, stone-cold piano earworm that is the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” get ready to sigh, cry and smile.

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Tiedtke Concert Hall at Rollins College.

"Mister Rogers: The Musician"

"Mister Rogers: The Musician"

Fri., April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$10-$25
Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College

1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-646-2000


Matthew Moyer

April 3, 2024

