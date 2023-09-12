click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman M.A.C.E. headline a Rock N' Roe benefit at Will's this week

It’s 2023, and abortion rights in Florida — and across the country — are under attack. What do we do? On Thursday night, we rock out and scream about it (but really, if you aren’t already, you can also get involved in abortion rights advocacy, too … maybe on Friday).Lace up your boots for another Rock N’ Roe benefit concert at Will’s Pub, this time with proceeds going to Stand With Abortion Now, a volunteer organization that escorts patients into Orlando’s local abortion clinic and creatively distracts anti-abortion protesters outside.Last year, Will’s hosted a similar Rock + Roe benefit show for Florida Access Network, a statewide abortion fund. With a $10 minimum donation, Thursday’s lineup features M.A.C.E. (feminist punk band), Surf Witch (indie-pop), Paperback Romance (indie-pop) and Praying Mantease.