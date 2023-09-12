Rock N’ Roe 2 benefit show makes a righteous racket for reproductive rights on Thursday

What side are you on?

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 1:44 pm

It’s 2023, and abortion rights in Florida — and across the country — are under attack. What do we do? On Thursday night, we rock out and scream about it (but really, if you aren’t already, you can also get involved in abortion rights advocacy, too … maybe on Friday).

Lace up your boots for another Rock N’ Roe benefit concert at Will’s Pub, this time with proceeds going to Stand With Abortion Now, a volunteer organization that escorts patients into Orlando’s local abortion clinic and creatively distracts anti-abortion protesters outside.

Last year, Will’s hosted a similar Rock + Roe benefit show for Florida Access Network, a statewide abortion fund. With a $10 minimum donation, Thursday’s lineup features M.A.C.E. (feminist punk band), Surf Witch (indie-pop), Paperback Romance (indie-pop) and Praying Mantease.

8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.
McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other media outlets.
