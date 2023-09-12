Lace up your boots for another Rock N’ Roe benefit concert at Will’s Pub, this time with proceeds going to Stand With Abortion Now, a volunteer organization that escorts patients into Orlando’s local abortion clinic and creatively distracts anti-abortion protesters outside.
Last year, Will’s hosted a similar Rock + Roe benefit show for Florida Access Network, a statewide abortion fund. With a $10 minimum donation, Thursday’s lineup features M.A.C.E. (feminist punk band), Surf Witch (indie-pop), Paperback Romance (indie-pop) and Praying Mantease.
8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.
