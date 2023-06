Rapper Larry June brings his 'Larry's Market Run' tour to Orlando in July

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Larry June brings his Larry's Market Run tour to Orlando

Rapper Larry June is bringing his Larry's Market Run tour to Florida for two shows, and Orlando is one of them.The Bay Area MC kicked off his 47-date U.S. tour back in May in Minneapolis. The tour hits Florida imminently for two shows: Orlando (July 6) and Miami (July 5).June is touring behind his newest album, a collaboration with producer the Alchemist,Larry's Market Run happens at the House of Blues on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Live Nation