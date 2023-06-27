Rapper Larry June brings his 'Larry's Market Run' tour to Orlando in July

The Bay Area MC kicked off his 47-date U.S. tour back in May in Minneapolis. The tour hits Florida imminently for two shows: Orlando (July 6) and Miami (July 5).
June is touring behind his newest album, a collaboration with producer the Alchemist, The Great Escape.
Larry's Market Run happens at the House of Blues on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Live Nation.
