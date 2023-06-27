2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Rapper Larry June brings his 'Larry's Market Run' tour to Orlando in July

The Bay Area rapper is in the middle of an intensive 47-date North American tour

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Larry June brings his Larry's Market Run tour to Orlando - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Larry June brings his Larry's Market Run tour to Orlando
Rapper Larry June is bringing his Larry's Market Run tour to Florida for two shows, and Orlando is one of them.

The Bay Area MC kicked off his 47-date U.S. tour back in May in Minneapolis. The tour hits Florida imminently for two shows: Orlando (July 6) and Miami (July 5).

June is touring behind his newest album, a collaboration with producer the Alchemist, The Great Escape.

Larry's Market Run happens at the House of Blues on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Live Nation.

Event Details
Larry's Market Run

Larry's Market Run

Thu., July 6, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$89.50
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

52 events 167 articles
About The Author

Matthew Moyer

