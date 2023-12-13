Rapper and comedian Open Mike Eagle headlines left-field rap bill at Conduit this weekend

Photo courtesy Open Mike Eagle/Bandcamp

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-673-2712

If all the pop-trap that clogs the current musical zeitgeist right now has numbed you a bit, this left-field rap bill could be the cure that restores your hope for the future of hip-hop. L.A.’s Open Mike Eagle has blazed an interesting two-pronged path for himself in the indie underground.Musically, he’s been on the alternative-rap vanguard with sharply literate music that shines with character and wit. But this Hannibal Buress homie has also become an emergent figure in the comedy world with lots of smart podcast, TV and film work. In Open Mike Eagle’s hands, those two tracks have proven incredibly complementary.Also featured on the bill are the equally interesting likes of Mag.Lo collaborator O_Super and Massachusetts’ Pink Navel, whose colorful egghead rap crackles with quirk and complexity.