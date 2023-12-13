Rapper and comedian Open Mike Eagle headlines left-field rap bill at Conduit this weekend

This show could restore your hope for the future of hip-hop

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 2:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Rapper and comedian Open Mike Eagle headlines left-field rap bill at Conduit this weekend
Photo courtesy Open Mike Eagle/Bandcamp
If all the pop-trap that clogs the current musical zeitgeist right now has numbed you a bit, this left-field rap bill could be the cure that restores your hope for the future of hip-hop. L.A.’s Open Mike Eagle has blazed an interesting two-pronged path for himself in the indie underground.

Musically, he’s been on the alternative-rap vanguard with sharply literate music that shines with character and wit. But this Hannibal Buress homie has also become an emergent figure in the comedy world with lots of smart podcast, TV and film work. In Open Mike Eagle’s hands, those two tracks have proven incredibly complementary.

Also featured on the bill are the equally interesting likes of Mag.Lo collaborator O_Super and Massachusetts’ Pink Navel, whose colorful egghead rap crackles with quirk and complexity.

Event Details
Open Mike Eagle, Pink Naval, O_Super

Open Mike Eagle, Pink Naval, O_Super

Sun., Dec. 17, 8 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$17
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

36 events 42 articles
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A cappella stars Pentatonix sing the holiday hits at Amway Center Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

Pentatonix sing the holiday hits at the Amway Center Wednesday

Floridian rap superstar Rod Wave headlines Amway Center on Friday

By Grayson Keglovic

Floridian rapper Rod Wave headlines the Amway Center Friday

Orlando synth-rockers Hadley’s Hope play career-spanning show on Friday

By Bao Le-Huu

Hadley's Hope take a tuneful look back at their musical run Friday

Orlando's Zach Bartholomew Trio delve into the iconic 'Charlie Brown Christmas' soundtrack on Friday

By Matthew Moyer

Zach Bartholomew Trio delve into the 'Charlie Brown Christmas' soundtrack on Friday

Also in Music

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter go screaming into adulthood

By Grayson Keglovic

Gillian Carter play an 18th-anniversary celebration show Will's Pub Friday night

Orlando indie-pop artist Marc With a C releases a new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Marc With a C

Orlando gets an intimate new performance space, Judson's Live, opening in February

By Matthew Moyer

New Dr. Phil venue Judson's Live opens in February

Orlando jazz musician Gerald Law II releases emotionally heavy new live album on Bandcamp

By Bao Le-Huu

Gerald Law II releases new, healing music
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us