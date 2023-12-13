Rapper and comedian Open Mike Eagle headlines left-field rap bill at Conduit this weekend

Musically, he’s been on the alternative-rap vanguard with sharply literate music that shines with character and wit. But this Hannibal Buress homie has also become an emergent figure in the comedy world with lots of smart podcast, TV and film work. In Open Mike Eagle’s hands, those two tracks have proven incredibly complementary.
Also featured on the bill are the equally interesting likes of Mag.Lo collaborator O_Super and Massachusetts’ Pink Navel, whose colorful egghead rap crackles with quirk and complexity.
Event Details
Location Details
