Psych-soul enigma Bobby Callender to perform another lost album in Orlando this fall

Double rainbows!?

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023

click to enlarge Bobby Callender will return to Orlando's Timucua stage in September - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Bobby Callender will return to Orlando's Timucua stage in September
Psychedelic-soul enigma Bobby Callender will return to Orlando (and that's it!) this fall, to preform the songs of another lost classic from his adventurous discography.

Callender first came to Orlando last summer, holding court at the Timucua Arts Foundation for two sold-out nights to perform songs from his criminally overlooked 1972 psychedelic masterpiece The Way. This was a one-off engagement, not repeated anywhere else in the country.

Now Callender will return to Timucua in late September to mark the 55th anniversary of another musical gem: Rainbow. The performer and composer will be backed by a  ten-piece psychedelic rock ensemble with sitar and tabla for the evening. (All Music Guide likens Rainbow to Scott Walker's early solo material, so we're pretty much sold.)

Bobby Callender performs Rainbow at the Timucua Arts Foundation on the nights of Friday, Sep. 22 and Saturday, Sep. 23, both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Timcua.

