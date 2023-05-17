BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Powerhouse Orlando folk collective Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn this weekend

Annual music mini-fest returns to raise funds for The Center

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn for a good cause - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn for a good cause
Under the fascist lead of Governor Pudding Fingers, the climate hasn’t been this systemically hostile to Florida’s LGBTQ+ community in generations as it is right now. That scourge has hit home with hate groups threatening local community organizations.

In direct and timely response, the Swamp Sistas — the powerhouse, Beth McKee-led sorority of artists dedicated to community service — are rallying for crucial LGBTQ+ support organization The Center Orlando, who’ve been the recent target of threats.

The Swamp Sistas’ big annual La La event returns as one of the Orlando Fringe festival’s musical features. The mini festival unto itself will pack six hours of live music from the many pan-genre Swamp Sistas acts and will be headlined by Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band and Raspberry Pie.

The music festivities are free but please drop some money in the (actual and online) bucket that will be making the rounds. Everything collected will directly support The Center’s Mental Health Counseling program at a time when it’s especially needed.

4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Loch Haven Park Outdoor Stage, donations accepted.

Location Details

Loch Haven Park

777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

407-246-2283

4 events 68 articles

May 17, 2023

