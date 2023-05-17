Powerhouse Orlando folk collective Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn for a good cause

Location Details Loch Haven Park 777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50 407-246-2283 4 events 68 articles

Under the fascist lead of Governor Pudding Fingers, the climate hasn’t been this systemically hostile to Florida’s LGBTQ+ community in generations as it is right now. That scourge has hit home with hate groups threatening local community organizations.In direct and timely response, the Swamp Sistas — the powerhouse, Beth McKee-led sorority of artists dedicated to community service — are rallying for crucial LGBTQ+ support organization The Center Orlando, who’ve been the recent target of threats.The Swamp Sistas’ big annual La La event returns as one of the Orlando Fringe festival’s musical features. The mini festival unto itself will pack six hours of live music from the many pan-genre Swamp Sistas acts and will be headlined by Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band and Raspberry Pie.The music festivities are free but please drop some money in the (actual and online) bucket that will be making the rounds. Everything collected will directly support The Center’s Mental Health Counseling program at a time when it’s especially needed.