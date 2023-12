Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring joint anniversary to an Orlando arena in 2024

Photo courtesy Postal Service/Facebook Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring extended anniversary tour to Orlando next year

Interconnected indie-rock stars Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced a new run of dates for their 20th anniversary tour, and that includes an Orlando stop in 2024.The next leg of the "Give Up Transatlanticism Tour" sees Postal Service and Death Cab — both including one Ben Gibbard — hitting the road in late April. Orlando is the second stop on this leg of the tour, and theFlorida show set currently.On the musical menu is Postal Service running through their critically lauded albumwhile Death Cab plays the entirety ofboth originally released in 2003.“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” said Gibbard in a press statement. “The Postal Service record came out, andcame out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that.”Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie play the Amway Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, through Ticketmaster.