Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring joint anniversary to an Orlando arena in 2024

Double duty for Ben Gibbard to mark 20 years of indie rockin'

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 1:34 pm

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring extended anniversary tour to Orlando next year - Photo courtesy Postal Service/Facebook
Photo courtesy Postal Service/Facebook
Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring extended anniversary tour to Orlando next year
Interconnected indie-rock stars Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced a new run of dates for their 20th anniversary tour, and that includes an Orlando stop in 2024.

The next leg of the "Give Up Transatlanticism Tour" sees Postal Service and Death Cab — both including one Ben Gibbard — hitting the road in late April. Orlando is the second stop on this leg of the tour, and the only Florida show set currently.

On the musical menu is Postal Service running through their critically lauded album Give Up , while Death Cab plays the entirety of Transatlanticism — both originally released in 2003.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” said Gibbard in a press statement. “The Postal Service record came out, and Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that.”

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie play the Amway Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

84 events 297 articles

Matthew Moyer

