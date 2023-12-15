Pop Punk Christmas brings the saddest holiday party ever to Orlando

click to enlarge Blink 180-Deux go a-caroling at Will's Pub - Photo via Blink 180-Deux/Facebook
Photo via Blink 180-Deux/Facebook
Blink 180-Deux go a-caroling at Will's Pub
What are the holidays even without some tortured grumbling about stupid parents and authority figures and maybe even a little … emoting? Maybe this pop-punk covers event will bring the tuneful arrested development you need, just in time to indulge in those Christmas blues.

Pop Punk Christmas features Central Florida-based tribute band Blink 180-Deux and Sad Boi Singalong at Will’s Pub on Thursday, Dec. 21. Attendees can sing their hearts out along to songs by old-faves Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and presumably plenty more pop-punk favorites.

Dare we expect pop-punk-ified versions of holiday chestnuts like “Last Christmas”?

The 18-and-up event hits Will's Pub on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and are available online now.

Event Details
Pop Punk Christmas: Blink 180-Deux, Sad Boi Singalong

Pop Punk Christmas: Blink 180-Deux, Sad Boi Singalong

Thu., Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10-$15
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

57 events 698 articles
Will's Pub

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
