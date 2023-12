Pop Punk Christmas brings the saddest holiday party ever to Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Blink 180-Deux/Facebook Blink 180-Deux go a-caroling at Will's Pub

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

What are the holidays even without some tortured grumbling about stupid parents and authority figures and maybe even a little … emoting? Maybe this pop-punk covers event will bring the tuneful arrested development you need, just in time to indulge in those Christmas blues.Pop Punk Christmas features Central Florida-based tribute band Blink 180-Deux and Sad Boi Singalong at Will’s Pub on Thursday, Dec. 21. Attendees can sing their hearts out along to songs by old-faves Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and presumably plenty more pop-punk favorites.Dare we expect pop-punk-ified versions of holiday chestnuts like “Last Christmas”?The 18-and-up event hits Will's Pub on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and are available online now.