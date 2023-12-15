Pop Punk Christmas brings the saddest holiday party ever to Orlando

Pop Punk Christmas features Central Florida-based tribute band Blink 180-Deux and Sad Boi Singalong at Will’s Pub on Thursday, Dec. 21. Attendees can sing their hearts out along to songs by old-faves Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and presumably plenty more pop-punk favorites.
Dare we expect pop-punk-ified versions of holiday chestnuts like “Last Christmas”?
The 18-and-up event hits Will's Pub on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and are available online now.
