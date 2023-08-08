Playboi Carti announces October arena show in Orlando

Orlando, meet your autumn ‘Antagonist’

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 10:24 am

click to enlarge Playboi Carti has announced an Orlando return in October - Photo by Ricky Zayas
Photo by Ricky Zayas
Playboi Carti has announced an Orlando return in October
Rapper Playboi Carti has confirmed the dates for his massive world tour, and Orlando figures in in a big way.

It was 2021 when the MC last played the City Beautiful, but Playboi Carti will be bringing his "Antagonist" tour through Orlando in late October. The tour kicks off in September in Denver, and the U.S. leg of this worldwide tour winds down in Florida [where so many things go to die] with dates in Miami, Tampa and then a final U.S. date here in Orlando.

Carti's Opium labelmates  Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will be along for the ride at various tour stops.

Playboi Carti plays the Amway Center on Thursday, Oct. 26. Tickets are already on sale through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

36 events 280 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

