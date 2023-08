Playboi Carti announces October arena show in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Ricky Zayas Playboi Carti has announced an Orlando return in October

Location Details Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 36 events 280 articles

Rapper Playboi Carti has confirmed the dates for his massive world tour, and Orlando figures in in a big way.It was 2021 when the MC last played the City Beautiful, but Playboi Carti will be bringing his "Antagonist" tour through Orlando in late October. The tour kicks off in September in Denver, and the U.S. leg of this worldwide tour winds down in Florida [with dates in Miami, Tampa and then a final U.S. date here in Orlando.Carti's Opium labelmates Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will be along for the ride at various tour stops.Playboi Carti plays the Amway Center on Thursday, Oct. 26. Tickets are already on sale through Ticketmaster