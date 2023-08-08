Playboi Carti announces October arena show in Orlando

It was 2021 when the MC last played the City Beautiful, but Playboi Carti will be bringing his "Antagonist" tour through Orlando in late October. The tour kicks off in September in Denver, and the U.S. leg of this worldwide tour winds down in Florida [where so many things go to die] with dates in Miami, Tampa and then a final U.S. date here in Orlando.
Carti's Opium labelmates Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will be along for the ride at various tour stops.
Playboi Carti plays the Amway Center on Thursday, Oct. 26. Tickets are already on sale through Ticketmaster.
