Tremolords, Pretty Voices and Belltowers get ready for a night of high jinks and high kicks at Will's Pub

That’s because these 1960s-inspired groups are deep in their devotion, masters of their craft and come with a spirited following of garage-rock diehards who shake more per-capita ass than almost all of the city’s other underground subcultures.
This time, the two beloved Orlando bands bookend notable St. Pete guests Pretty Voices, who’ll be a natural fit with their strapping blend of classic garage, power pop and rock&roll. This will be a loaded night of high jinks and high kicks.
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Will’s Pub, $10.
