Tremolords, Pretty Voices and Belltowers get ready for a night of high jinks and high kicks at Will's Pub

Garage-rock shindig time

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge Tremolords play Will's Pub - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Tremolords play Will's Pub
Any time you see either The Tremolords or The Belltowers on a bill around here, you know you’re not simply getting some good bands but a good party.

That’s because these 1960s-inspired groups are deep in their devotion, masters of their craft and come with a spirited following of garage-rock diehards who shake more per-capita ass than almost all of the city’s other underground subcultures.

This time, the two beloved Orlando bands bookend notable St. Pete guests Pretty Voices, who’ll be a natural fit with their strapping blend of classic garage, power pop and rock&roll. This will be a loaded night of high jinks and high kicks.

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Will’s Pub, $10.


Event Details
The Tremolords, Pretty Voices, The Belltowers

Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
September 18, 2024

