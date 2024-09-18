Jonas Van den Bossche releases new mini-album of shimmering and meditative reveries

click to enlarge Photo by Rachel Kinbar Jonas Van den Bossche releases a new mini-album

<a href="https://jonasvandenbossche.bandcamp.com/album/are-you-free-now">Are You Free Now by Jonas Van den Bossche</a>

Few figures are as woven into the fabric of the area’s free-improvisation music scene as Jonas Van den Bossche. As a player who often appears alongside noise artists and one of the owners of performance space The Dining Room, he’s both a practitioner and a champion.However, Van den Bossche’s latest releases have been compositions from the more formal side of his artistic psyche. Unlike the feral in-the-moment performances that see him ply his guitar with toolbox implements, his more recent output are honed studies in window-gazing reverie.In fact, the songwriter in him is the star feature of theEP, his newest and most expansive release ever. “It’s a different muscle, but I think it’s the same language,” says Van den Bossche. “I feel like one discipline informs the other. It’s nice to be able to walk away from a song I’m struggling with and play some noise, or have something more focused to work on when I’m stuck on a concept or a sound.”While his live shows often have more spiritual kinship with noise freaks, Van den Bossche’s recent recordings would keep better company among fans of post-rock and the ambient side of 1990s indie rock. Indeed, the soundscapes onare tapestries of shimmering meditation and patient revelation.While some singing does come in on a couple songs, most of the gentle dynamics across this mostly instrumental, five-track reflection pool come from the latticework of rippling 12-string acoustic guitars. Taken together, it’s a collection of treks that conjure journeys within.is available on Bandcamp. Van den Bossche is currently on the road but will be concluding his Southeast tour with a Gainesville show on Sept. 25 at Wormhole Books & Music.