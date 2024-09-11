Orlando's Beautiful Chorus release a futuristic take on new age music with 'High Frequency Love Music'

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Beautiful Chorus release 'High Frequency Love Music'

While meditation music is a whole genre in itself, it’s not necessarily the path to transcendence for most listeners of popular music. What differentiates Orlando’s Beautiful Chorus, however, is that they’re an ever-revolving, all-female vocal ensemble led by Alexandra Love, an artist with one of the most seasoned music pedigrees in Orlando.As a core member of acts like Solillaquists of Sound, In Curses and various other notable combos, Love’s footprint in the local music scene runs long and deep. That prestige as a talented and seasoned singer even predates her repute in the spiritualism community.But Beautiful Chorus’ latest 10-track album— the first in a new series titled— is perhaps their most pop-savvy collection to date. Working with producer Evan Tetreault, Love has brought her vision into a newly holistic focus here. Of course, these songs still adhere to Beautiful Chorus’ mission of spiritual elevation with deliberate attention to elements like harmony, frequency and repetition.However, this latest batch of vibes, messages and mantras is sharply framed with more rhythms. Instead of amorphous Zen drones, these tracks play with more songlike flow and architecture. This, too, has some spiritual intent. “The added rhythmic element is a grounding force, because moving along with the music helps to integrate the message into our bodies,” says Love. “It’s a root, sacral and solar plexus focus of alignment.”Either way, it’s a pronounced new pulse that yields penetrating results. Weaving together electronic, bass, soul and choral music like a 21st-century Enigma,writes a new page in New Age with more pop and punch. While the components are there to reach for a higher plane of consciousness, this album is a full music experience on its own, not just a companion soundtrack for meditation.“I wanted these songs to feel deep and direct, expansive and also to the point,” Love says.c now streams everywhere and sits atop TLU's Spotify playlist.