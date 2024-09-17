Maitland mainstay Kappy's Subs announces new lease deal after wave of public support

Saved by the proverbial bell

By on Tue, Sep 17, 2024 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kappy's Subs is saved - Photo via Kappy's Subs
Photo via Kappy's Subs
Kappy's Subs is saved
Flying in the face of waves of grim news about local restaurant closings, popular local eatery Kappy's Subs announced they will be able to stay open after all.

The longtime Maitland sandwich shop — open since 1967 — originally announced their abrupt closure last week, after the property owner (Bolen Properties) would not commit to a new lease deal with Kappy's.

The sub shop's last day in business was supposed to have been Saturday, Sept. 14.

However, after days of long lines for last sandwiches and community outcry, the restaurant's fortunes changed drastically. As reported by the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday, a lease agreement has been reached. Kappy's will reopen at its familiar location on Monday, Sept. 23.

The news was shared by Kappy's on their social media soon after:

Thank you all for your support. We truly could not have saved Kappy's without the love of our community. We will reopen Monday September 23rd.

“Community involvement was key,” Kappy’s owner Rachel Milsom told the Sentinel.




Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

SIX restaurant closings announced this week: Farm + Haus, Ethos Vegan Kitchen, Valkyrie Doughnuts, Kappy's Subs, Bandbox and Chuck Lager Legendary Kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

Farm & Haus Cafe in Winter Park has closed.

Pom Pom's to close after nearly 20 years in Orlando's Milk District

By Chloe Greenberg

Pom Pom's to close after nearly 20 years in Orlando's Milk District

Hawkers Asian Street Food files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Faiyaz Kara

Hawkers Asian Street Food files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The Hammered Lamb plans fundraiser to combat threat of closure

By Lucy Dillon

The Hammered Lamb plans fundraiser to combat threat of closure

The Hammered Lamb plans fundraiser to combat threat of closure

By Lucy Dillon

The Hammered Lamb plans fundraiser to combat threat of closure

Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen in Audubon Park underwhelms with same-old takes on the basics

By Michael Murphy

Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen in Audubon Park underwhelms with same-old takes on the basics

Casselberry's An Vi Vietnamese Kitchen is not exactly what it says it is, but it is a safe bet

By Michael Murphy

Casselberry's An Vi Vietnamese Kitchen is not exactly what it says it is, but it is a safe bet (2)

Spirit-free speakeasy The Bandbox to close in September

By Lucy Dillon

Spirit-free speakeasy The Bandbox to close in September
More

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us