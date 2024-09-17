Maitland mainstay Kappy's Subs announces new lease deal after wave of public support

The longtime Maitland sandwich shop — open since 1967 — originally announced their abrupt closure last week, after the property owner (Bolen Properties) would not commit to a new lease deal with Kappy's.
The sub shop's last day in business was supposed to have been Saturday, Sept. 14.
However, after days of long lines for last sandwiches and community outcry, the restaurant's fortunes changed drastically. As reported by the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday, a lease agreement has been reached. Kappy's will reopen at its familiar location on Monday, Sept. 23.
The news was shared by Kappy's on their social media soon after:
Thank you all for your support. We truly could not have saved Kappy's without the love of our community. We will reopen Monday September 23rd.
“Community involvement was key,” Kappy’s owner Rachel Milsom told the Sentinel.
