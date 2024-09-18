Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. make for a night of nostalgia and modern musical kicks at the Kia Center

They’re here for what headliners Weezer have dubbed their “Voyage to the Blue Planet” tour, marking the 30th anniversary of their first record, self-titled but lovingly known as the Blue Album, which they will be playing in full. It has been quite a voyage for the bands.
The tour kicked off in St. Paul on Sept. 4 with several gigs selling out along the way, including the City Beautiful. We won’t spoil it for those of you who forked over a pretty penny but the shows are, well, otherworldly.
All ticketed passengers will be taking a trip light-years away on a space-themed odyssey back to the album’s 1994 release. As Rolling Stone put it, “Weezer seem hell-bent on making sure you get your money’s worth out of this tour.” It’s not a delusional billionaire-bought trip to space — it is infinitely better.
6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Kia Center, $35.50-$145.
