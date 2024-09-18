Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. make for a night of nostalgia and modern musical kicks at the Kia Center

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Weezer bring Dinosaur Jr. and Flaming Lips with them to Orlando

Location Details Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 kiacenter.com

The ’90s are back, baby — and they’re booking sold-out arena shows. In one night on one stage, Orlando will host three bands that helped shape alternative rock: Weezer, the Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.They’re here for what headliners Weezer have dubbed their “Voyage to the Blue Planet” tour, marking the 30th anniversary of their first record, self-titled but lovingly known as the, which they will be playing in full. It has been quite a voyage for the bands.The tour kicked off in St. Paul on Sept. 4 with several gigs selling out along the way, including the City Beautiful. We won’t spoil it for those of you who forked over a pretty penny but the shows are, well, otherworldly.All ticketed passengers will be taking a trip light-years away on a space-themed odyssey back to the album’s 1994 release. Asput it, “Weezer seem hell-bent on making sure you get your money’s worth out of this tour.” It’s not a delusional billionaire-bought trip to space — it is infinitely better.