Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. make for a night of nostalgia and modern musical kicks at the Kia Center

You'll hear the 'Blue Album' in full

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge Weezer bring Dinosaur Jr. and Flaming Lips with them to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Weezer bring Dinosaur Jr. and Flaming Lips with them to Orlando
The ’90s are back, baby — and they’re booking sold-out arena shows. In one night on one stage, Orlando will host three bands that helped shape alternative rock: Weezer, the Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

They’re here for what headliners Weezer have dubbed their “Voyage to the Blue Planet” tour, marking the 30th anniversary of their first record, self-titled but lovingly known as the Blue Album, which they will be playing in full. It has been quite a voyage for the bands.

The tour kicked off in St. Paul on Sept. 4 with several gigs selling out along the way, including the City Beautiful. We won’t spoil it for those of you who forked over a pretty penny but the shows are, well, otherworldly.

All ticketed passengers will be taking a trip light-years away on a space-themed odyssey back to the album’s 1994 release. As Rolling Stone put it, “Weezer seem hell-bent on making sure you get your money’s worth out of this tour.” It’s not a delusional billionaire-bought trip to space — it is infinitely better.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Kia Center, $35.50-$145.

Ida V. Eskamani

September 18, 2024

