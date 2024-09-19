Quicksand, a natural wine bar from Golden Hour's Heather LaVine, will open later this year in Mills 50

The intimate and inviting space will allow guests to 'just sink in'

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge Heather LaVine - Courtesy photo/Susie Davidson Powell
Courtesy photo/Susie Davidson Powell
Heather LaVine
Heather LaVine, proprietress of Golden Hour Wine in Baldwin Park, is bringing the funk to Mills 50 this year.

The owner of Orlando's best natural wine shop will open Quicksand, a bar focusing exclusively on natural wine, along with a small menu of Eurocentric wine bar fare (think olives, cheeses, charcuterie and tinned fish, a trending nosh in the city's dining scene).

According to LaVine, Quicksand is intended to be a "community gathering space" in the neighborhood and, pét-naturally, will be a destination for those seeking wines made from organic, pesticide-free and biodynamically farmed grapes.

Fret not, Baldwin Parkers: Golden Hour isn't going anywhere. But Quicksand presents an evolution of what LaVine started with Golden Hour, and will provide enthusiasts with a (larger) space in which to gather.

click to enlarge Quicksand, a natural wine bar from Golden Hour's Heather LaVine, will open later this year in Mills 50
Courtesy photo/Jamie Griffin
"Quicksand is something that came out of people spending time at Golden Hour," she says. "It almost became a joke with the team and guests — someone comes in for one bottle of wine to take to a party, or a glass of wine before heading home for dinner and, before they know it, they're engrossed in conversation and wind up late to the party or late for dinner. But Golden Hour was primarily intended to be a retail shop, wheras Quicksand will be a bar."

And, as the Quicksand's name suggests, it will be a warm and inviting space, one where guests "will just sink in."

"The bar will seat 14, plus there will be additional seating, but the space will still feel intimate."

Look for Quicksand to open "before the end of the year" at 1903 E. Colonial Drive (map), next to Educe Salon, and be sure to follow @quicksandwine for updates.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
September 18, 2024

