Digable Planets come to Orlando to celebrate 30th anniversary of debut album 'Reachin''

'Progressive consciousness, jazzy steez and infinite downtown cool'

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Digable Planets are coming to the Beacham - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Digable Planets are coming to the Beacham
At a turbulent time in the 1990s when hip-hop was flexing its cultural muscle hard with the lurid street kabuki of gangster rap, Digable Planets managed to break out and rise above by being an alternative to the sturm und drang.

With a pitch-perfect blend of progressive consciousness, jazzy steez and infinite downtown cool, they were the low-key juggernaut that rewrote the rules immediately on the 1993 release of their debut album, the masterpiece Reachin’. Digable Planets’ run was neither long nor prolific, but their legacy was enduring.

Of course, the members have each moved on and along with the times with notable sub- sequent work in acts like Shabazz Palaces, Cee Knowledge & the Cosmic Funk Orchestra and Brookzill. But there will never be any thing quite like the magic that happens when Butterfly, Ladybug and Doodlebug are flowing together. The fact that they’re touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reachin’ will only amplify the history they already bring as trailblazing rap touchstones.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, The Beacham, $32.50-$45.

Event Details
Digable Planets

Digable Planets

Fri., Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$32.50-$45
Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363



Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
September 18, 2024

