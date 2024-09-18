Digable Planets come to Orlando to celebrate 30th anniversary of debut album 'Reachin''

With a pitch-perfect blend of progressive consciousness, jazzy steez and infinite downtown cool, they were the low-key juggernaut that rewrote the rules immediately on the 1993 release of their debut album, the masterpiece Reachin’. Digable Planets’ run was neither long nor prolific, but their legacy was enduring.
Of course, the members have each moved on and along with the times with notable sub- sequent work in acts like Shabazz Palaces, Cee Knowledge & the Cosmic Funk Orchestra and Brookzill. But there will never be any thing quite like the magic that happens when Butterfly, Ladybug and Doodlebug are flowing together. The fact that they’re touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reachin’ will only amplify the history they already bring as trailblazing rap touchstones.
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, The Beacham, $32.50-$45.
