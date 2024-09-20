Maestro guitar shredder Yngwie Malmsteen brings anniversary tour to Orlando area

'More is more!'

By on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 at 9:50 am

Yngwie Malmsteen celebrates 40 years of shred
Photo courtesy Live Nation
Yngwie Malmsteen celebrates 40 years of shred
Yngwie Malmsteen, known as much for volcanic six-string shredding as for his flair for pomp and circumstance, brings a tour marking 40 years of his solo(ing) career to the greater Orlando area.

Over four decades ago, the Swedish guitarist came to America to pursue his musical fortunes, recording with the likes of Steeler and Alcatrazz before deciding to strike out on his own.

The result was solo debut Rising Force. From there, Malmsteen — dubbed the maestro of “Neo-Classical Hard Rock” — has been the darling of guitar mags and the shred-sector of the heavy metal world since.

The 37-date tour kicks off in Florida, and though Malmsteen doesn't quite venture into Orlando, he'll be rocking in nearby Mount Dora.

"I couldn't have done it without all of you and your support throughout all these years. Looking forward to creating some magic with all of you! More is more!" said Malmsteen in a press statement.

Yngwie Malmsteen plays the Mount Dora Music Hall (make a day of it!) on Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Location Details

Mount Dora Music Hall at the Community Building

520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora

352-455-3171

www.MountDoraMusicHall.com

Matthew Moyer

