Petty Thefts celebrate release of new album at Will's Pub on Friday with Debt Neglector, Pangolin and more

The lineup is an Orlando punk kaleidoscope.

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 5:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Petty Thefts (pictured here, totally undoctored) and more play Wil's Pub Friday - Photo courtesy Petty Thefts/Facebook
Photo courtesy Petty Thefts/Facebook
Petty Thefts (pictured here, totally undoctored) and more play Wil's Pub Friday
This show is a release party for Orlando’s Petty Thefts, who just dropped their debut LP Amnesia Beach, a solid batch of friendly pit-starters that are melodic but still punk. It’s streaming everywhere, but to honor both their name and their wish (the Bandcamp page for the album explicitly says “steal this album”), the release is available as a free (a.k.a. name your price) download.

To help them celebrate hard and proper, the supporting cast is an army of local punk notables that includes the classic political fire of Debt Neglector, the sturdy pop-punk of Pangolin, the metal-punk ferocity of 430 Steps and the queer feminist hardcore of M.A.C.E. It’ll be an Orlando punk kaleidoscope.

8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24, Will’s Pub, $12-$15.

Event Details
Petty Thefts, Debt Neglector, Pangolin, 430 Steps, MACE

Petty Thefts, Debt Neglector, Pangolin, 430 Steps, MACE

Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$12-$15

Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

45 events 693 articles
Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'Get on the Good Foot' benefit show to raise money for local legend Eugene Snowden

By Bao Le-Huu

Eugene Snowden fronting Drums of Umoja

Start 'em up! The Rolling Stones announce Orlando stadium show as part of 2024 tour

By Matthew Moyer

The Rolling Stones ride the steel wheels into Orlnado in 2024

Myke Towers winds down his U.S. tour in Orlando on Saturday

By Grayson Keglovic

Myke Towers comes to the Amway Center Saturday

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves kick off yearly 'tour' of Orlando stages this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves will get naughty all over Orlando stages

Also in Music

Not just a Mother Juno offshoot, Tiger Beat deals in heady and joyous rock primitivism

By Bao Le-Huu

The mind behind Mother Juno releases ecstatic guitar sounds as Tiger Beat

Music royalty Wolfgang Van Halen charts his own path with a visit to Orlando's House of Blues

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH

P!nk announces plans to give away copies of banned books at upcoming South Florida shows

By Grayson Keglovic

P!nk will be giving away copies of banned books during her South Florida tour stops

Orlando darkwavers Midi Memory are much more than just a Cathedral Bells side project

By Bao Le-Huu

Matt Messore's Midi Memory drop memorable music
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us