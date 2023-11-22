Petty Thefts celebrate release of new album at Will's Pub on Friday with Debt Neglector, Pangolin and more

Photo courtesy Petty Thefts/Facebook Petty Thefts (pictured here, totally undoctored) and more play Wil's Pub Friday

This show is a release party for Orlando’s Petty Thefts, who just dropped their debut LP, a solid batch of friendly pit-starters that are melodic but still punk. It’s streaming everywhere, but to honor both their name and their wish (the Bandcamp page for the album explicitly says “steal this album”), the release is available as a free (a.k.a. name your price) download.To help them celebrate hard and proper, the supporting cast is an army of local punk notables that includes the classic political fire of Debt Neglector, the sturdy pop-punk of Pangolin, the metal-punk ferocity of 430 Steps and the queer feminist hardcore of M.A.C.E. It’ll be an Orlando punk kaleidoscope.