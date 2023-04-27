Pegasus Music Festival brings promising UCF-area bands to downtown Orlando this weekend

Photo courtesy Mirror Parts/Facebook
Mirror Parts play the Pegasus Music Festival
Good news: There are currently quite a few promising young local acts clustered around UCF. Great news: You can check some of them out this weekend when they invade downtown Orlando as part of the Pegasus Music Festival.
The lineup features Mirror Parts, Sistamatic, Way Out, Memory Well, DJ Sigaro and DJ Inqu. (Mirror Parts and Sistamatic should be no strangers to regular local gig-goers.)
The fest is hosted by Pegasus Music Group, which is hosting a music industry panel and networking earlier in the fest, with live music starting at 8 p.m.
Pegasus Music Festival happens on Friday, April 28, starting at 5 p.m. at the Ace Cafe downtown. Tickets
are available online and at the door.
Event Details
Fri., April 28, 5 p.m.
Ace Cafe 100 W. Livingston St., Orlando Downtown
