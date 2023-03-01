Orlando’s outcasts and outsiders are cordially invited to the House of Haize

"Sonically, I desired to create an escape, not just for myself, but for others who bear the emotions that I do."

Haize's debut mini-album, 222, recently released digitally through local imprint Xylene Records, speaks to the success of that aim, creating an ethereal sonic refuge for outcasts and outsiders.

Further, 222 is a study in contrasts, the physical pains of loss laid alongside luxuriant sensuality, rendered in a musical fever dream of ghostly, torchy vocals gliding atop vaporous R&B production stretched and slowed down, then covered in blood and rose petals.

There's a bit of a mystique when a performer seemingly emerges out of nowhere, and Haize is happy to play up that air of ambiguity. But there are deeply personal concerns underpinning the music.

"I created this project as an intentional love letter to a special someone. Alongside that, I wrote the lyrics about personal experiences, what it's like to be a Black, non-binary individual in our society," says Haize.

Haize speaks about vampiric working hours while writing songs for 222, revealing "most of the songs made their way to me during late-night meditations."

"There was a lot of trial and error in creating the ambience," adds Haize. "I yearned to experiment and provide something unusual and unique."

Joining in on the experiments was Preston Hardwick, an innovative Orlando producer and guitarist in Audible Parts, assisting with final mixing and mastering.

But while their recorded work is all ghostly ambience and moody atmosphere, live shows are decidedly more visceral. For a young musician still very early in their performing life, Haize in concert can be a very intimate exchange between audience and performer. Also very gothic and theatrical. Knives, cigarettes, candles, a flail of snakelike braids whipping the air — all are employed for dramatic punctuation. All part of the ritual.

"I observe the stage as a sacred space, art as a transfer of healing, cosmic energy," says Haize. "When I am performing, I am healing, proving to myself my own capabilities."

Haize next plays Friday, March 3, as part of the monthly Dark Echoes night — another haven for those who feel outside the lines — at the Falcon. There's also a show with gay industrial legend Leæther Strip in May at Conduit. Both excellent chances to get lost in Haize.

