Blueprint and Mugs + Pockets bring a night of stellar hip-hop to Orlando's Iron Cow

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 4:41 pm

Blueprint returns to Orlando at full strength - Photo courtesy Blueprint/Facebook
Photo courtesy Blueprint/Facebook
Blueprint returns to Orlando at full strength
After increasing his profile both nationally and in Orlando with years of strong work and touring, indie-rap MC-producer Blueprint seemingly went MIA. Now on his first tour in six years, the accomplished Ohio player and RJD2 collaborator is finally emerging from pandemic-induced doldrums that involved financial and interpersonal ruin.

With the fresh release of Falling Down, his first collection since 2018, Blueprint is returning with great new music that’s probably his most candid look ever.

Of particularly local note, the bill also features Mugs & Pockets, the Seattle hip-hop duo that includes Orlando legend Swamburger. Go welcome them all back.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, Iron Cow.
Location Details

Iron Cow

2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

facebook.com/ironcowcafe


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
April 24, 2024

