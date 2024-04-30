Blueprint and Mugs + Pockets bring a night of stellar hip-hop to Orlando's Iron Cow

With the fresh release of Falling Down, his first collection since 2018, Blueprint is returning with great new music that’s probably his most candid look ever.
Of particularly local note, the bill also features Mugs & Pockets, the Seattle hip-hop duo that includes Orlando legend Swamburger. Go welcome them all back.
8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, Iron Cow.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed