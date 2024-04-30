BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

New shoegaze stars Alvvays bring the bliss to Orlando's Plaza Live

Get ready to peep your shoes.

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge Alvvays bring the bliss to Orlando's Plaza Live Thursday. - Photo by Eleanor Petry
Photo by Eleanor Petry
Canadian shoegaze marauders Alvvays mix the thick, billowing crimson atmospherics of Loveless (that guitar scree underlying everything!) with an unabashed knack for heartbroken indie-pop hooks. There’s something for everyone in latest album Blue Rev, whether you’re a pop girlie scrawling lyrics from these songs on the walls (using “girlie” in the gender-nonspecific sense, you dig?) or a gear girlie staring at webs of effects pedals.

Alvvays — vocalist-guitarist Molly Rankin, keyboardist Kerri MacLellan, guitarist Alec O’Hanley, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell — are on the road behind the aforementioned Blue Rev, from which the tune “Belinda Says” earned them a Best Alternative Performance Grammy nom. This is one of only two Florida shows so you’d best get blurred-out while the getting’s good.

Horse Jumper of Love (a favorite amongst discerning locals) opens the night.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, The Plaza Live.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

