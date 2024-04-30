New shoegaze stars Alvvays bring the bliss to Orlando's Plaza Live

Alvvays — vocalist-guitarist Molly Rankin, keyboardist Kerri MacLellan, guitarist Alec O’Hanley, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell — are on the road behind the aforementioned Blue Rev, from which the tune “Belinda Says” earned them a Best Alternative Performance Grammy nom. This is one of only two Florida shows so you’d best get blurred-out while the getting’s good.
Horse Jumper of Love (a favorite amongst discerning locals) opens the night.
8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, The Plaza Live.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed