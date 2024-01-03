Orlando's newly remodeled Plaza Live hosts K-pop heartthrobs VAV

The first show of 2024 and the first show within the freshly renovated walls

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge K-pop heartthrobs VAV play the Plaza Live Tuesday - photo via Wikimedia
photo via Wikimedia
K-pop heartthrobs VAV play the Plaza Live Tuesday

The reopening of the Plaza Live is coming up fast as 2024 dawns. The remodeled concert venue hosts K-pop heartthrobs VAV as the first show of 2024 and the first show within its freshly renovated walls.

St. Van, Ace, Ayno, Jacob, Lou and Ziu (aka Very Awesome Voice) got their start in Seoul in 2015 and have since released a handful of singles and EPs. The band is best known for their songs "Senorita" and "Give Me More." Earlier this year, the sextet released their latest EP, Subconscious.

The South Korean band's "SUBCÖNSCIÓUS" United States tour comes to Orlando on Tuesday, Jan. 9.  Ring in the new year at the Milk District venue's return.
Event Details
VAV

VAV

Tue., Jan. 9, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$69-$99
Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

36 events 199 articles
The Plaza Live

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando-rooted goth act Bestial Mouths gets remixed by some of the City Beautiful's best and strangest

By Bao Le-Huu

Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest

Florida Groves Music Festival returns to Orlando for a third year next spring

By Matthew Moyer

Florida Groves brings two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds

Rollins College radio station WPRK turns 71 this week and it's still essential listening

By Anthony Mauss

Phantom Third Channel at Rollins College radio station WPRK 91.5-FM

Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash and more to throw benefit show for medical relief in Gaza

By Matthew Moyer

Eyelash and more raise money for Gaza medical relief this week

Also in Music

Orlando-rooted goth act Bestial Mouths gets remixed by some of the City Beautiful's best and strangest

By Bao Le-Huu

Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter go screaming into adulthood

By Grayson Keglovic

Gillian Carter play an 18th-anniversary celebration show Will's Pub Friday night

Orlando indie-pop artist Marc With a C releases a new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Marc With a C

Orlando gets an intimate new performance space, Judson's Live, opening in February

By Matthew Moyer

New Dr. Phil venue Judson's Live opens in February
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us