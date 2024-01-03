Orlando's newly remodeled Plaza Live hosts K-pop heartthrobs VAV

The reopening of the Plaza Live is coming up fast as 2024 dawns. The remodeled concert venue hosts K-pop heartthrobs VAV as the first show of 2024 and the first show within its freshly renovated walls.
St. Van, Ace, Ayno, Jacob, Lou and Ziu (aka Very Awesome Voice) got their start in Seoul in 2015 and have since released a handful of singles and EPs. The band is best known for their songs "Senorita" and "Give Me More." Earlier this year, the sextet released their latest EP, Subconscious.
Event Details
Location Details
