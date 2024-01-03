Orlando's newly remodeled Plaza Live hosts K-pop heartthrobs VAV

click to enlarge photo via Wikimedia K-pop heartthrobs VAV play the Plaza Live Tuesday

The reopening of the Plaza Live is coming up fast as 2024 dawns. The remodeled concert venue hosts K-pop heartthrobs VAV as the first show of 2024 and the first show within its freshly renovated walls.



St. Van, Ace, Ayno, Jacob, Lou and Ziu (aka Very Awesome Voice) got their start in Seoul in 2015 and have since released a handful of singles and EPs. The band is best known for their songs "Senorita" and "Give Me More." Earlier this year, the sextet released their latest EP, Subconscious.

Ring in the new year at the Milk District venue's return.

Location Details The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District 407-228-1220

The South Korean band's "SUBCÖNSCIÓUS" United States tour comes to Orlando on Tuesday, Jan. 9.